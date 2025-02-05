En Hollywood continúa la temporada de premios. Esta vez, la siguiente ceremonia en la lista son los Critics Choice Awards 2025, que este año celebran su 30° aniversario.

Al igual que otros premios, estos reconocen lo mejor del cine y la televisión. Si bien en un principio el evento se desarrollaría el 12 de enero, fue postergado debido a los incendios forestales que afectaron a Los Ángeles.

Ahora, la cita se llevará a cabo este próximo viernes 7 de febrero, actuando como una antesala de los Premios Oscar, que se realizarán el 2 de marzo.

En sintonía con otros eventos similares, la transmisión de los Critics Choice Awards 2025 podrá seguirse en el canal TNT, disponible en el cable. Además, la plataforma MAX (HBO) los emitirá en vivo. La cita es a partir de las 21:00 horas.

De acuerdo con nuestro medio asociado RPP, la ceremonia se realizará en el icónico centro de eventos, The Barker Hangar, ubicado en Santa Mónica.

La entrega de los galardones será conducida por la comediante y conductora de televisión, Chelsea Chandler, quien animará la velada por tercer año consecutivo.

Entre las películas más nominadas están: Cónclave y Wicked. Ambas cuentan con 11 nominaciones, incluyendo a Mejor película y Mejor director con Edward Berger, y Jon M. Chu, respectivamente. Luego le siguen de cerca Dune: Part Two y Emilia Pérez con 10 nominaciones cada una.

En televisión, Shogun, la serie de drama histórico de FX basado en el Japón feudal de la novela homónima de James Clavell (1975), cuenta con seis nominaciones en los Critics Choice Awards 2025, buscando repetir en los Critics Choice Awards 2025 el mismo éxito en los Emmy y los Globos de Oro.

Mejor película

-A Complete Unknown

-Anora

-The Brutalist

-Cónclave

-Dune: Part Two

-Emilia Pérez

-Nickel Boys

-Sing Sing

-The Substance

-Wicked

Mejor Actor

-Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

-Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

-Daniel Craig, Queer

-Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

-Ralph Fiennes, Cónclave

-Hugh Grant, Heretic

Mejor actriz

-Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

-Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

-Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

-Angelina Jolie, Maria

-Mikey Madison, Anora

-Demi Moore, The Substance

Mejor actor de reparto

-Yura Borisov, Anora

-Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

-Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing

-Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

-Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

-Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Mejor actriz de reparto

-Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

-Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Nickel Boys

-Ariana Grande, Wicked

-Margaret Qualley, The Substance

-Isabella Rossellini, Cónclave

-Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Mejor actor/actriz joven

-Alyla Browne, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

-Elliott Heffernan, Blitz

-Maisy Stella, My Old Ass

-Izaac Wang, Didi

-Alisha Weir, Abigail

-Zoe Ziegler, Janet Planet

Mejor reparto

-Anora

-Cónclave

-Emilia Pérez

-Saturday Night

-Sing Sing

-Wicked

Mejor director

-Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

-Sean Baker, Anora

-Edward Berger, Cónclave

-Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

-Jon M. Chu, Wicked

-Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

-RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys

-Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two

Mejor guion original

-Sean Baker, Anora

-Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David, 5 de septiembre

-Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist

-Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

-Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

-Justin Kuritzkes, Challengers

Mejor guion adaptado

-Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

-Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox, Wicked

-Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley, Sing Sing

-RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes, Nickel Boys

-Peter Straughan, Cónclave

-Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, Dune: Part Two

Mejor fotografía

-Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu

-Alice Brooks, Wicked

-Lol Crawley, The Brutalist

-Stéphane Fontaine, Cónclave

-Greig Fraser, Dune: Part Two

-Jomo Fray, Nickel Boys

Mejor diseño de producción

-Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia, The Brutalist

-Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales, Wicked

-Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter, Cónclave

-Craig Lathrop, Beatrice Brentnerova, Nosferatu

-Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff, Gladiator II

-Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau, Dune: Part Two

Mejor montaje

-Sean Baker, Anora

-Marco Costa, Challengers

-Nick Emerson, Cónclave

-David Jancso, The Brutalist

-Joe Walker, Dune: Part Two

-Hansjörg Weißbrich, 5 de septiembre

Mejor diseño de vestuario

-Lisy Christl, Cónclave

-Linda Muir, Nosferatu

-Massimo Cantini Parrini, Maria

-Paul Tazewell, Wicked

-Jacqueline West, Dune: Part Two

-Janty Yates, Dave Crossman, Gladiator II

Mejor peluquería y maquillaje

-Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

-Equipo de peluquería y maquillaje, Dune: Part Two

-Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Pierre-Olivier Persin, The Substance

-Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount, Wicked

-Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White, Nosferatu

-Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier, A Complete Unknown

Mejores efectos visuales

-Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould, Gladiator II

-Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk, Wicked

-Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer, Dune: Part Two

-Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs, Better Man

-Bryan Jones, Chervin Shafaghi, Pierre Olivier-Persin, Jean Miel, The Substance

-Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Mejor película de animación

-Flow

-Inside Out 2

-Memoir of a Snail

-Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

-The Wild Robot

-Mejor comedia

-A Real Pain

-Deadpool & Wolverine

-Hit Man

-My Old Ass

-Saturday Night

-Thelma

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

-All We Imagine as Light

-Emilia Pérez

-Flow

-I’m Still Here

-Rótula

-The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Mejor canción

-‘Beautiful That Way’, Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus y Lykke Li (The Last Showgirl)

-‘Compress/Repress’, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino (Challengers)

-‘El Mal’, Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille (Emilia Pérez)

-‘Harper y Will van al Oeste’, Kristen Wiig (Will & Harper)

-‘Besa el Cielo’, Maren Morris (The Wild Robot)

-‘Mi Camino’, Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez)

Mejor Banda Sonora

-Volker Bertelmann, Cónclave

-Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist

-Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot

-Clément Ducol & Camille, Emilia Pérez

-Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross, Challengers

-Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two