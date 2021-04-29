Hoy fueron revelados los nominados al Billboard Music Awards 2021, donde The Weeknd y DaBaBy destacan como los artistas con más candidaturas del certamen: 16 por el lado del canadiense y 11 correspondientes al rapero.
En el circuito latinoamericano, cabe mencionar las candidaturas de Bad Bunny en el apartado Mejor Álbum Latino con tres discos distintos, donde también compiten el colombiano J Balvin y el puertorriqueño Anuel AA.
Por el galardón al “Top del Hot 100”, uno de los más importantes del certamen, figuran DaBaby, Drake, Dua Lipa, Pop Smoke y The Weeknd.
La gala se realizará el próximo 23 de mayo bajo una modalidad que aún no ha sido definida (presencial, telemática, o un híbrido de ambas).
Aquí, los nominados en las principales categorías del Billboard Music Awards 2021:
Artista Top Hot 100
DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Mejor Artista Latina Femenina top
Karol G
Becky G
Rosalía
Top Selling Song
Dynamite – BTS
WAP – Cardi B, Meghan Thee Stalion
Savage – Meghan Thee Stalion, Beyoncé
Blinding Lights – The Weeknd
I Hope – Gabby Barrett
Mejor Artista Nuevo
Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
Mejor Canción Latina
Yo Perreo Sola – Bad Bunny
DÁKITI – Bad Bunny
RITMO (Bad Boys For Life) – Black Eyed Peas
Hawái – Maluma
Caramelo – Ozuna
Mejor Artista en Redes Sociales
BLACKPINK
BTS
Ariana Grande
SB19
SEVENTEEN
Mejor Canción en Streaming
WAP
ROCKSTAR
Life Is Good
WHATS POPPIN
Blinding Lights
Mejor Artista Dance
The Chainsmokers
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
SurfMesa
Mejor Álbum de Rock
Power Up – AC/DC
Plastic Hearts – Miley Cyrus
Dreamland – Glass Animals
Tickets to My Downfall – Machine Gun Kelly
Letter to You – Bruce Springsteen
Mejor Artista Latino
J Balvin
Ozuna
Bad Bunny
Anuel AA
Maluma
Mejor Álbum de Rap
BLAME IT ON BABY – DaBaby
Legends Never Die – Juice Wrld
My Turn – Lil Baby
Eternal Atake – Lil Uzi Vert
Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon – Pop Smoke
Mejor Canción de Radio
I Hope
Go Crazy
Don’t Start Now
Adore You
Blinding Lights
Mejor Artista Rock
ACDC
AJR
Five Finger Death Punch
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty one pilots
Top Billboard 200 Album
Legends Never Die – Juice Wrld
My Turn – Lil Baby
Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon
folklore – Taylor Swift
After Hours – The Weeknd
Top Hot 100 Song
Mood
I Hope
Go Crazy
ROCKSTAR
Blinding Lights
Mejor Álbum Latino
EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO – Bad Bunny
LAS QUE NO IBAN A SALIR – Bad Bunny
YHLQMDLG – Bad Bunny
Colores – J Balvin
Emmanue – Anuel AA
Mejor Artista Femenina
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift