Hoy fueron revelados los nominados al Billboard Music Awards 2021, donde The Weeknd y DaBaBy destacan como los artistas con más candidaturas del certamen: 16 por el lado del canadiense y 11 correspondientes al rapero.

En el circuito latinoamericano, cabe mencionar las candidaturas de Bad Bunny en el apartado Mejor Álbum Latino con tres discos distintos, donde también compiten el colombiano J Balvin y el puertorriqueño Anuel AA.

Por el galardón al “Top del Hot 100”, uno de los más importantes del certamen, figuran DaBaby, Drake, Dua Lipa, Pop Smoke y The Weeknd.

La gala se realizará el próximo 23 de mayo bajo una modalidad que aún no ha sido definida (presencial, telemática, o un híbrido de ambas).

Aquí, los nominados en las principales categorías del Billboard Music Awards 2021:

Artista Top Hot 100

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Mejor Artista Latina Femenina top

Karol G

Becky G

Rosalía

Top Selling Song

Dynamite – BTS

WAP – Cardi B, Meghan Thee Stalion

Savage – Meghan Thee Stalion, Beyoncé

Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

I Hope – Gabby Barrett

Mejor Artista Nuevo

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Mejor Canción Latina

Yo Perreo Sola – Bad Bunny

DÁKITI – Bad Bunny

RITMO (Bad Boys For Life) – Black Eyed Peas

Hawái – Maluma

Caramelo – Ozuna

Mejor Artista en Redes Sociales

BLACKPINK

BTS

Ariana Grande

SB19

SEVENTEEN

Mejor Canción en Streaming

WAP

ROCKSTAR

Life Is Good

WHATS POPPIN

Blinding Lights

Mejor Artista Dance

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

SurfMesa

Mejor Álbum de Rock

Power Up – AC/DC

Plastic Hearts – Miley Cyrus

Dreamland – Glass Animals

Tickets to My Downfall – Machine Gun Kelly

Letter to You – Bruce Springsteen

Mejor Artista Latino

J Balvin

Ozuna

Bad Bunny

Anuel AA

Maluma

Mejor Álbum de Rap

BLAME IT ON BABY – DaBaby

Legends Never Die – Juice Wrld

My Turn – Lil Baby

Eternal Atake – Lil Uzi Vert

Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon – Pop Smoke

Mejor Canción de Radio

I Hope

Go Crazy

Don’t Start Now

Adore You

Blinding Lights

Mejor Artista Rock

ACDC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty one pilots

Top Billboard 200 Album

Legends Never Die – Juice Wrld

My Turn – Lil Baby

Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon

folklore – Taylor Swift

After Hours – The Weeknd

Top Hot 100 Song

Mood

I Hope

Go Crazy

ROCKSTAR

Blinding Lights

Mejor Álbum Latino

EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO – Bad Bunny

LAS QUE NO IBAN A SALIR – Bad Bunny

YHLQMDLG – Bad Bunny

Colores – J Balvin

Emmanue – Anuel AA

Mejor Artista Femenina

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift