Chile has legalised same-sex marriage following a 21-8 vote in the Senate.

Later, the House also passed the bill in an 82-20 vote.

The bill was introduced in 2017 by former president Michelle Bachelet, who currently serves as Human Rights chief at the UN.

President Sebastián Piñera, a conservative billionaire, shocked many with his unexpected push in favour of the idea.

In his last address to the Nation, on 1 June, he announced that the Government would rush Congress to pass the long-awaited initiative.

“I believe it is time to guarantee this freedom for everyone. The time for same-sex marriage has come,” he said in front of both houses of Congress.

Nonetheless, the right and the Catholic Church still opposse the idea.

In the House, for example, most of the 20 votes against the bill came from Chile Vamos, the current right-wing coalition in power.

Also, in September, during the traditional Te Deum celebrated in honour of the national holidays, cardinal Celestino Aós gave thanks for those authorities against same-sex marriage and abortion.

A dream of progessives for years, same-sex marriage now awaits for Piñera to sign it into law.

Up until today, same-sex couples could only choose to live under a civil union, which is also an option available to straight people.

A recent study by the LGBT movement Movilh found out that 82% of homosexual couples would marry if it became legal.

It also established that 91.8% of gay couples living under a civil union would dissolve it to get married.