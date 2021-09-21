A magnitude 6.6 earthquake surprised some Chileans Tuesday morning.

According to the National Seismological Centre, the earthquake hit at 10:14 at a depth of 10 kilometres.

It was finally centered offshore, 150 kilometres northwest of Lebu, near Concepción, the country’s second largest city.

Local morning show Nuestra Casa was live during the earthquake and its hosts have gone viral for their calm reaction.

Positioned on top of a triple junction, earthquakes of varying magnitude are very common in Chile.

In fact, quakes usually generate a wave of memes on social media.

From midnight until 4pm, the National Seismological Centre has registered other 13 quakes in the Lebu / Arauco area.