No todo fue fácil: Popular madre de 7 hijos presume su figura y cuenta sus secretos

Fue en 1994 cuando Jessica Kimber Enslow dio a luz a su primera hija. En ese entonces, la mujer oriunda de Utah (Estados Unidos) no se imaginaba que ésta sería la primera de siete y que inspiraría una enorme transformación física y psicológica a lo largo de su vida.
Ya han pasado más de dos décadas desde ese acontecimiento y la madre de 43 años ha sabido como convertirse en una figura de las redes sociales. Pues, a pesar de su elevado número de embarazos y partos, Jessica ha hecho lo posible para que su aspecto físico se vea tonificado, con objeto de inspirar a otras madres.
Así lo relata en su Instagram, en donde muestra fotografías de sus rutinas en el gimnasio (además de describirlas por escrito), además de fotos de “antes y después” en donde compara su apariencia y actitud a través de los años.
The ship has sailed ⛵️ on a 2018 New Year’s post for me, 🤷🏻♀️ but I’ll spare you my year in review, as I’m sure we’ve all seen at least 200-300 years worth of people’s lives in the past few days! 😂 And so here we find ourselves on a #transformationtuesday & yes, I know I’m 9 months pregnant & in labor with @codyenslow on the left, but as I’ve said before, anyone who thinks pregnancy transformations don’t count probably has never given birth! Not only do you often gain some extra fat, but a woman’s uterus stretches to 500 times it’s normal size, and then returns to its normal size within about a month! Yes, our bodies are so resilient, especially when we take care of them. I’ve realized that if you find something you love, you’re more likely to stick with it! I now know I pretty much hate plyometrics & running, but I love #weighttraining & #cardio on the elliptical. I’m done following the trends & fads that come & go. Thanks to @shaneheugly I know that any form of cardio will work & luckily for me, weight lifting will help sculpt & shape your physique nicely. 👌🏼 Here’s to achieving our goals in 2018! Happy New Year friends! 🎉♥️ • • • • • • #fatloss #fitnessjourney #fitmums #fitmamas #fitmoms #transformations #weightlosstips #trainlikeagirl #loveyourselfmore #abworkout #armworkout #fitspo #utahfitfam #utah #utahfitness #howtoloseweight #antiaging #postpartum #countingmacros #momswholift #momlife #pregnantlife #beachbody #bikinibody #glowup #bodyafterbaby #girlsgonesporty
Initially, I constructed a long post in response to a lot of negativity I’ve recently received for having 7 kids, but ultimately decided I didn’t need to dwell on the negativity here. 🙅🏻♀️ This is simply a portion of my journey in life & a platform that connects me to other amazing people and mothers who have an interest in supporting one another, not just physically but emotionally & spiritually. 😇 One question I get a lot is “How do you manage your time with so many children for working out, etc?” 😅 First of all, I have an amazing husband who is very supportive, older kids who can help here & there, plus parents and in-laws who are willing to help out when needed. I also know if there’s a will there’s a way. I started just working out at home, but once I began training with a professional trainer, it got to be too much for family, so I began paying for daycare at the gym. Now, my hubby & I have it set up where 3 days/week we go while they are all in school. I do cardio before anyone is awake on Mondays & we plan on going on Saturdays & will have an older child help out for a bit. It’s been an adjustment for us, but it’s working really well for now. I always say, “You do what you can!” Be strict about your goals & flexible on how to achieve them! There are plenty of moms out there who have made tons of progress from their own homes. Make modifications, if necessary, but we can all improve our health if we really want to! ♥️ • • • • • • #transformationtuesday #fatloss #fitnessjourney #fitmums #fitmamas #fitmoms #transformations #weightlosstips #trainlikeagirl #loveyourselfmore #weighttraining #cardio #abworkout #armworkout #fitspo #utahfitfam #utah #utahfitness #howtoloseweight #antiaging #timeless #countingmacros #momswholift #momlife #eternallove #beachbody #bikinibody #bikiniprep #girlsgonesporty #fitover40
Sin embargo, las cosas no fueron sencillas para Jessica, pues, tener un hijo no es una labor fácil para ninguna madre: peor aún si son siete. “Cuando tenía 20 años estaba tan emocionada de ser madre, pero no tenía idea de lo que me esperaba. Mis hijos fueron definitivamente los puntos culminantes en mi vida durante muchos años”, cuenta en una publicación.
“Hubo muchos días y años en los que pensé que estaba en un infierno del que nunca escaparía”, admite. “La baja autoestima y el medio me mantuvieron encerrada. Me vi obligada a abandonar mi carrera de enfermería y, a pesar que no me sentía bien, tenía que estar siempre disponible y bien para los demás”, recuerda.
No obstante, fue de esta dura experiencia la que ayudó a Jessica a aprender a llevar un nuevo estilo de vida. “Aprendí a creer en mí misma y encontré la confianza para cambiar las cosas, y al hacerlo, encontré mucha felicidad y paz”, señala.
Today’s FULL #legworkout + a quick ab sesh 🏋🏼♀️ Leg extensions 3 X 6-8 Leg curls 3 X 6-8 Wide stance leg presses 3 X 6-8 Single leg presses 2 X 10 Side single leg presses 2 X 10 Roman chair leg raises 2 X 10-20 Ball crunches 2 X 20 *fueled by Warrior Fuel Shredded Pump, BCAA Pure, & Glutamine. Link & code in bio or peep 👀 my stories For #cardio on the elliptical today: Morning ~ 20 min #hiit {90 sec slow/moderate pace: 30 sec sprints} + 15 min low/moderate intensity Afternoon ~ 25 min low/moderate intensity And THIS is how we #transform on Tuesday & maybe a few more days a week 😉 #consistencyiskey 👌🏼 #transformation #transformationtuesday #abworkout #utah #utahfitfam #utahfitness #fitmoms #bodybuildinggirl #momswholift #weightliftinggirls #trainlikeagirl #sweatpink #workouttime #activeliving #beachbody #girlsgonesporty #findyourstrong #beatyesterday #fitnessgirl #powerofshe #fitnesslifestyle #werunsocial #justdoit #gymmotivation #jessicaenslowworkout
A pesar de su actitud e intenciones positivas, la mujer también ha sido duramente criticada en redes sociales, quienes la acusan de “descuidar” a sus hijos por preocuparse de su apariencia. Es esto lo que la ha obligado a contar a sus seguidores sobre cómo organiza su tiempo para entrenar y ser madre, a la vez.
“Una pregunta que recibo mucho es ‘¿cómo manejas tu tiempo con tantos niños?’. En primer lugar, tengo un esposo increíble que me apoya mucho, niños mayores que me ayudan muchas veces, además de padres y suegros dispuestos a cooperar cuando es necesario”, cuenta.
Jessica cuenta que comenzó a ejercitarse en su casa, pero luego necesitó de la ayuda de un entrenador personal que la obligó a dejar a sus pequeños en la guardería del gimnasio. Ahora, ella y su esposo, tienen tres días de la semana destinados a asistir al gym mientras sus hijos están en la escuela. Incluso, admite que se ejercita los fines de semanas mientras todos duermen.
I didn’t get to workout yet this week, but I did get to spend some quality time with my mom & wrap up some fun collaborations! The plan is to get back on track tomorrow! 👍🏼 I also must confess… I ate ALL the carbs today.🤪 Seriously. Cocoa Puffs, nibbles of the kiddos toast, a lil bit of brownies my mom made, a couple Doritos, some chocolate chips. 🙈 You get the idea. Oh well, *sigh* tomorrow’s a new day 😉☀️ & luckily, I still took my @warriorfuel_supps HERS preworkout to help keep my metabolism up & torch some fat! 🔥 {Code: jessicafit} #liveyourlife #loveyourlife #liveauthentic Nighty night! 🌙😌 • • • • #livecolorfully #myunicornlife #colorcolourlovers #ihavethisthingwithcolor #colorfullife #fashionaddict #chictopia #fitnessforlife #strongnotskinny #workoutmotivation #nopainnogain #maketime #iworkout #workoutday #fitfluential #justdoit #movementculture #fitspiration #fitfam #activeliving #fitnessgirl #beatyesterday #fitnesslifestyle #workouttime #powerofshe #iwill #sweatpink
“Siempre digo: ‘¡Haz lo que puedas! ¡Sé estricto con tus metas y flexible sobre cómo lograrlas!’ Hay muchas madres que han progresado muchísimo desde sus hogares. Haz modificaciones, si es necesario, todos podemos mejorar nuestra salud si realmente queremos”, expresa.
Finalmente, la mujer (que tiene una hija mayor de 23 años la que siempre confunden con ‘su hermana’) envía un mensaje positivo a aquellas madres en su misma posición. “Tenía miedo de envejecer, pero ya no. Me encanta porque sé lo que vale y estoy rodeada de personas increíbles. ¡Valórate! ¡Ámate a ti misma! ¡Cuídate! Porque sólo así podrás ayudar a los demás”, concluye la mujer que tiene más de 144 mil seguidores en Instagram.
Happy Birthday to my sweet girl @alyssa_kimber 💗 My, how time has flown! I can’t believe you are now 3 years older than when I had you! 👶🏼➡️👱🏼♀️ And thank you @sweettoothfairy ♛ for making the day even more memorable with a beautiful birthday cake! 🎂 #sweettoothfairy #birthdaygirl #happybirthday #23 • • • • • #girlsjustwannahavefun #birthdaycelebration #autumn #fallfashion #utah #utahcakes #utahblogger #fitness #fitnessblogger #momofmany #fitmom #octoberbaby #utahlife #sahm #momlife #lifestyleblogger #fitsporation #fitlife #blondegirls #brunettebabe #bossgirls #mompreneur #mombod #bodyafterbaby #bikinibabe #jessicaenslow
HOW TO GET ABS! {Part 1} While supplements will not give you results alone, I do believe they can give you an edge along with the right exercise and nutrition! That's what I love about @warriorfuel_supps HERS Pink Burst #preworkout 💖💦 I take HERS 6 days a week on the days I workout. It helps blast fat and gives me more energy and focus 👌🏼⚡️I also notice my appetite isn't as BIG when I take it 🙌🏼 USE CODE JESSICAFIT to snag some!!! So what exactly DOES it take to peel away the fat so you can see that 6 pack?! I'll discuss diet and cardio next time, but to keep this palatable let's focus on isolating the abs with the following: ✨Target the abs: I do a couple of abdominal exercises 6 days a week at the end of my weight training sessions. Regular floor crunches and ball crunches are staples in my regimen. Do 3 sets of 15-20 and if I'm not feeling the burn I do pulses of 20 at the end of each set. 🔥 Go slow and squeeze. This is not a race. Going fast doesn't help develop the muscles. You want to really isolate the muscles. I have to admit, sometimes I chuckle to myself when I see people lifting weights like they're a jack rabbit 🐰🤚🏼😂 #warriorfuel • • • • • • • • #bikinicompetitor #ifbb #bikiniathlete #bbgmom #bikiniprep #bbgcommunity #girlswholift #utahfitfam #macros #progress #fitover30 #fitspo #fitness #bbgover30 #fitover40 #weightloss #bodyafterbaby #mombod #abexercises #girlswholift #howtogetabs #fitmom #iifym #fitmum #bbgbabe #bikinibody #abs #sixpack #transformationtuesday
Wishing you all a Merry Christmas from our family to yours! 🎁🎄 I’m grateful for this season to commemorate the birth of our Savior! 🙏🏼♥️😇 #lighttheworld #merrychristmas #christmas #christmastime #christmas2017 #family #familytime #momofmany #utah #utahmom #utahblogger #fashionstyle #fashiondiaries #whatiwore #outfitinspiration #stylegram #ootd #outfitoftheday #fromwhereistand #activeliving #fitnessgirl #fitnesslifestyle #dreambig #momlifestyle #thatsdarling #momlifeisthebestlife #mybeautifulmess #motherhoodunplugged #eternalmotherhood #flashesofdelight