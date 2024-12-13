VER RESUMEN

Durante la noche del jueves se llevó a cabo la entrega de premios a los mejores videojuegos del año, los Game Awards 2024. El gran ganador de la categoría Game of the Year fue Astro Bot de Playstation. La velada reconoció a los títulos más destacados de la temporada, premiando a juegos como Frostpunk 2 como Mejor juego de simulación/estrategia, EA Sports FC 25 como Mejor juego de deportes/carreras, y Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown como Innovación en accesibilidad. Otros galardonados incluyeron a Tekken 8 como Mejor juego de lucha, Grand Theft Auto VI como Juego más esperado y Neva como Premio 'Games for Impact'. Además, Melina Juergens fue reconocida como Mejor actuación por su participación en Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2.

Durante la noche de este jueves 12 de diciembre se realizó la ceremonia de entrega de premios a los mejores videojuegos del año, los Game Awards 2024 y puedes revisar todos los ganadores aquí.

En esta oportunidad, la categoría más esperada, como suele ser, fue el galardón Game of the Year (GOTY) o Juego del Año. El ganador fue Astro Bot de Playstation.

Todos los videjuegos ganadores de los Game Aawards 2024

Los videojuegos celebraron una de las veladas más importante del año con The Game Awards 2024, en la cual se reconoció a los títulos más importantes de la temporada. A continuación, la lista completa de ganadores.

Juego del año (GOTY)

Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)(Ganador)
Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Mejor dirección de juego

Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)(Ganador)
Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Mejor equipo de eSports

Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
Gen.G (League of Legends)
NAVI (Counter-Strike)
T1 (League of Legends)(Ganador)
Team Liquid (DOTA 2)

Mejor atleta de eSports

33 (Neta Shapira)
Aleksib (Aleksi Virolainen)
Chovy (Jeong Ji-hoon)
Faker (Lee Sang-hyeok)(Ganador)
Zywoo (Mathieu Herbaut)
ZMJJKK (Zheng Yongkang)

Mejor videojuego de eSports

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
DOTA 2 (Valve)
League of Legends (Riot Games)(Ganador)
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)
Valorant (Riot Games)

Mejor juego de deportes/carreras

F1 24 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
EA Sports FC 25 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)(Ganador)
NBA 2K25 (Visual Concepts/2K)
Top Spin 2K25 (Hangar 13/2K)
WWE 2K24 (Visual Concepts/2K)

Mejor juego de simulación/estrategia

Age of Mythology: Retold (World’s Edge/Forgotten Empires/Xbox Game Studios)
Frostpunk 2 (11 Bit Studios)(Ganador)
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Capcom)
Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)
Unicorn Overlord (Vanillaware/Sega/Atlus)

Mejor juego familiar

Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)(Ganador)
Princess Peach: Showtime! (Good-Feel/Nintendo)
Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo)
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)
The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)

Innovación en accesibilidad

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)
Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare/EA)
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)(Ganador)
Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

Mejor juego de acción

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)(Ganador)
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)
Stellar Blade (Shift Up/SIE)
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment)

Mejor juego de lucha

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)
Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (Arc System Works/Cygames)
Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Capcom)
MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)
Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)(Ganador)

Mejor juego de rol (RPG)

Dragon’s Dogma 2 (Capcom)
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)
Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)(Ganador)

Mejor juego de acción y aventura

Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)(Ganador)
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)
Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)
Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)

Juego más esperado

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/SIE)
Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/SIE)
Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)(Ganador)
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Retro Studios/Nintendo)
Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)

Creador de contenido del año

CaseOh(Ganador)
IlloJuan
Techno Gamerz
TypicalGamer
Usada Pekora

Mejor juego VR/AR

Arizona Sunshine Remake (Vertigo Games)
Asgard’s Wrath 2 (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)
Batman: Arkham Shadow (Camouflaj/Oculus Studios)(Ganador)
Metal: Hellsinger VR (Lab 42/The Outsiders/Funcom)
Metro Awakening (Vertigo Games)

Mejor juego indie (debut)

Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)
Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)(Ganador)
Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)
Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios/Kepler Interactive)
The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)

Mejor juego independiente

Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)
Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)(Ganador)
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)
Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

Mejor juego multijugador

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
Helldivers 2 (Arrow Game Studios/SIE)(Ganador)
Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo)
Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment)

Mejor soporte a la comunidad

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian)(Ganador)
Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)
No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Premio ‘Games for Impact’

Closer the Distance (Osmotic Studios/Skybound Games)
Indika (Odd Meter/11 Bit Studios)
Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)(Ganador)
Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine/Square Enix)
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)
Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Surgent Studios/EA)

Mejor narrativa

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)
Metaphor: ReFantanzio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)(Ganador)
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)
Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

Mejor adaptación

Arcane (Riot/Fortiche/Netflix)
Fallout (Bethesda/Kilter Films/Amazon MGM Studios)(Ganador)
Knuckles (Sega/Paramount)
Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Sega/Amazon MGM Studios)
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Crystal Dynamics/Legendary/Netflix)

Mejor diseño de audio

Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)(Ganador)
Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

Mejor banda sonora y música

Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)(Ganador)
Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)
Stellar Blade (Shift Up/SIE)

Mejor dirección de arte

Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)
Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)(Ganador)
Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

Mejor juego para móviles

AFK Journey (FARLIGHT/Lilith Games)
Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)(Ganador)
Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket (Creatures Inc/TPCI)
Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)
Zenless Zone Zero (miHoYo)

Mejor actuación

Briana White, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws
Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2
Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (Ganador)

Mejor juego en constante evolución

Destiny 2 (Bungie/SIE)
Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)
Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)(Ganador)