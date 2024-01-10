Los Premios del Sindicato de Actores (Screen Actors Guild Awards), también conocidos como los SAG Awards, publicó su lista de películas, series y actores nominados para este 2024.

Entre la lista destaca el nombre del intérprete chileno Pedro Pasca, luego de ser nominado para los Globos de Oro, Emmy y Cristics Choice Awards, principalmente por su trabajo en la serie The Last of Us.

Los SAG Awards 2024 se entregarán el próximo 24 de febrero en una ceremonia que por primera vez se retransmitirá en directo por una plataforma de ‘streaming’. Netflix adquirió los derechos el año pasado.

Las películas ‘Barbie’ y ‘Oppenheimer’ lideraron las nominaciones para la nueva edición de los premios del Sindicato de Actores de Estados Unidos, con cuatro candidaturas cada uno, y ofrecerán otro asalto más de su particular disputa esta temporada.

Entre los nominados relativos a lo mejor de la televisión, la cuarta y última temporada de ‘Succession’ acaparó cinco nominaciones, seguida de cerca por las comedias ‘Ted Lasso’ y ‘The Bear’, además de la posapocalíptica ‘The Last of Us’, con cuatro candidaturas cada una.

El chileno Pedro Pascal, protagonista de ‘The Last of Us’ en el papel de Joel, tratará de imponerse como mejor actor en serie de drama en una lista completada por tres intérpretes de ‘Succession’: Kieran Culkin, Brian Cox y Matthew Macfadyen.

-Bradley Cooper – Maestro

-Colman Domingo – Rustin

-Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

-Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

-Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Mejor Actriz Protagonista

-Annette Bening – Diana Nyad en Nyad

-Lily Gladstone – Mollie Burkhart en Killers of the Flower Moon

-Carey Mulligan – Felicia Montealegre en Maestro

-Margot Robbie – Barbie en Barbie

-Emma Stone – Bella Baxter en Poor Things

Mejor Actor de Reparto

-Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

-Willem Dafoe – Poor Things

-Robert de Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

-Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

-Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

-Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

-Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

-Penélope Cruz – Ferrari

-Jodie Foster – Nyad

-Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Mejor Reparto

-American Fiction

-Barbie

-The Color Purple

-Killers of the Flower Moon

-Oppenheimer

Todos los nominados de la televisión a los premios SAG

Mejor Actor de una Película para Televisión o Serie Limitada

-Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers

-John Hamm – Fargo

-David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves

-Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

-Steven Yeun – Beef

Mejor Actriz de una Película Para Televisión o Serie Limitada

-Uzo Aduba – Painkiller

-Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things

-Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

-Bel Powley – A Small Light

-Ali Wong – Beef

Mejor Actor de una Serie de Drama

-Brian Cox – Succession

-Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

-Kieran Culkin – Succession

-Matthew MacFadyen – Succession

-Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Mejor Actriz de una Serie de Drama

-Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

-Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

-Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

-Keri Russell – The Diplomat

-Sarah Snook – Succession

Mejor Actor de una Serie de Comedia

-Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

-Bill Hader – Barry

-Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

-Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

-Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Mejor Actriz de una Serie de Comedia

-Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

-Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

-Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

-Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

-Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Mejor Interpretación Conjunta en un Serie de Drama

-The Crown

-The Gilded Age

-The Last of Us (Pedro Pascal y Bella Ramsey)

-The Morning Show

-Succession

Mejor Interpretación Conjunta en una Serie de Comedia

-Abbott Elementary

-Barry

-The Bear

-Only Murders in the Building

-Ted Lasso

Otras nominaciones al premio Sindicato de Actores

Mejor Interpretación Conjunta de Extras en una Película

-Barbie

-Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

-Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

-John Wick: Chapter 4

-Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One

Mejor Interpretación Conjunta de Extras en una Serie de Televisión