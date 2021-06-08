Chilean actor Luis Gnecco (58) was charged Tuesday morning in a domestic violence case that involves his wife.

The couple separated a few months ago, but has not filed for divorce. They have a son in common.

In the hearing, judge Ely Rothfeld ordered a 30-day period to investigate the allegations.

Rothfeld also issued a temporary restraining order against Gnecco.

According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, an alleged discussion evolved into a confrontation on 2 June.

“After entering the apartment, the victim started an argument with Mr Gnecco, who finally grabbed her by the neck and pushed her into the kitchen where he hit the victim’s head”, court documents say.

News of the incident broke Saturday. Following the announcement, MEGA cancelled Gnecco’s participation on Chile’s Got Talent.

Meanwhile, Canal 13 decided to exclude Gnecco from La Torre de Mabel promos, a one-season telenovela set to air on 14 June.

Yoghurt company Danone also dropped the campaigns in which Gnecco advertised their products.

In light with the controversy that ensued, Gnecco himself decided to leave Ignacio Briones’ campaing team.

Sebastián Piñera’s former Finance minister is one of the presidential candidates that aims to win the 18 July right-wing primary.

With a decades-long career as a television and stage actor, Gnecco has starred on HBO’s Prófugos and Netflix’s Narcos and Two Popes.

He also played Manuel Cerda, the lazy and incompetent boss on the Chilean version of The Office, the hit comedy show created in Britain by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant.