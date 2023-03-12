Durante la ceremonia de los Premios Oscar 2023, la Academia galardonará a las películas más destacadas del último año en sus 23 categorías, donde la cinta más nominada es "Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo", posible ganadora de 11 estatuillas. Más atrás la siguen producciones como "Sin novedad en el frente" o "The Banshees of Inisherin", con 9 nominaciones, y "Elvis", con 8.
A las 21:00 horas de Chile de este domingo 12 de marzo del 2023, será la 95 versión de la ceremonia de entrega de los Premios Oscar, instancia que reconoce a lo mejor de la industria del cine del último año ¿Conoces a todos los nominados y sus categorías?
Vale recordar que la premiación tendrá lugar en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, en Estados Unidos, y para esta ocasión no cuenta con chilenos o producciones nacionales como posibles ganadoras.
¿Cuáles son todos los nominados a los Premios Óscar 2023 y sus categorías
Nominados a Mejor Película Premios Oscar 2023
“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Sin novedad en el frente) “Avatar: The Way of Water” “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Los espíritus de la isla) “Elvis” “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (Todo En Todas Partes Al Mismo Tiempo) “The Fabelmans” “Tár” “Top Gun: Maverick” “Triangle of Sadness” “Women Talking” (Ellas hablan)
Mejor Director
Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin" Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans" Todd Field, "Tár" Ruben Ostlund, "Triangle of Sadness"
Mejor Actriz
Cate Blanchett, “Tár” Ana de Armas, “Blonde” Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie” Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans” Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Mejor Actor
Austin Butler, “Elvis” Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin” Brendan Fraser, “The Whale” Paul Mescal, “Aftersun” Bill Nighy, “Living”
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Hong Chau, “The Whale” Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin” Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin” Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway” Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans” Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin” Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Nominados a Mejor Fotografía Premios Oscar 2023
“All Quiet on the Western Front” “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” “Elvis” “Empire of Light” “Tár”
Mejor Montaje
“The Banshees of Inisherin” “Elvis” “Everything Everywhere All at Once” “Tár” “Top Gun: Maverick”
Mejor Guion Original
“The Banshees of Inisherin” “Everything Everywhere All at Once” “The Fabelmans” “Tár” “Triangle of Sadness”
Mejor Guion Adaptado
“All Quiet on the Western Front” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” “Living” “Top Gun: Maverick” “Women Talking”
Mejor Producción de Diseño
“All Quiet on the Western Front” “Avatar: The Way of Water” “Babylon” “Elvis” “The Fabelmans”
Mejor Película Internacional (o de Habla no Inglesa)
“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Germany “Argentina, 1985,” Argentina “Close,” Belgium “EO,” Poland “The Quiet Girl,” Ireland
Mejor Película Animada Premios Oscar 2023
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” “The Sea Beast” “Turning Red”
Mejor Corto Animado
“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” “The Flying Sailor” “Ice Merchants” “My Year of Dicks” “An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”
Mejor Película Documental
“All That Breathes” “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” “Fire of Love” “A House Made of Splinters” “Navalny”
Mejor Corto Documental
“The Elephant Whisperers” “Haulout” “How Do You Measure a Year?” “The Martha Mitchell Effect” “Stranger at the Gate”
“An Irish Goodbye” “Ivalu” “Le Pupille” “Night Ride” “The Red Suitcase”
Mejores Efectos Visuales
“All Quiet on the Western Front” “Avatar: The Way of Water” “The Batman” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” “Top Gun: Maverick”
Mejor Canción Original
“Applause” (“Tell It Like a Woman”) “Hold My Hand” (“Top Gun: Maverick”) “Lift Me Up” (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) “Naatu Naatu” (“RRR”) “This Is a Life” (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)
Mejor Banda Sonora Premios Oscar 2023
“All Quiet on the Western Front” “Babylon” “The Banshees of Inisherin” “Everything Everywhere All at Once” “The Fabelmans”
Mejor Sonido
“All Quiet on the Western Front” “Avatar: The Way of Water” “The Batman” “Elvis” “Top Gun: Maverick”
Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería
“All Quiet on the Western Front” “The Batman” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” “Elvis” “The Whale”
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
“Babylon” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” “Elvis” “Everything Everywhere All at Once” “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”
Premios Oscar Honoríficos
Peter Weir Diane Warren Michael J. Fox Euzhan Palcy