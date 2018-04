Modelo con Síndrome de Down bajó más de 25 kilos tras cambiar su estilo de vida

Almost 3 years in the making. I feel amazing, my heart is the healthiest it has ever been and at my last check up my doctor said it had not enlarged as it is no longer working so hard to maintain the 3 holes and leaky Mitro valve. Looks like I may never have to go through open heart surgery again if I maintain my health. For those who think it is a lot of money, well how much is my health worth. I am pretty happy with the results. What do you think??? Thank you @dmacphotography408  for the amazing photos. #breakingthemouldtour #nolimits #inclusion #fitness #diversity #health #womenshealth #teenvogue #savedownsyndrome #gymjunkie #life

