Bloguera fitness revela las consecuencias del embarazo en su cuerpo con honesta foto

So happy to finally meet my gorgeous girl Mia Elise Redmond born on Dec 18th at 11:53am weighing 7lb 7oz (3.5kg). . @recdedmond & I having constant love explosions!! 😍💖 . .

A post shared by E M I L Y S K Y E (@emilyskyefit) on Dec 19, 2017 at 4:16am PST