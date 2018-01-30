Billy Corgan aclara imagen que alertó a fans: pensaron que tenía enfermedad terminal

La semana pasada, el músico Billy Corgan, líder de The Smashing Pumpkins, compartió una imagen que terminó preocupando a todos sus fans.
En la foto, aparece el brazo del artista de 50 años conectado a una intravenosa con un reflexivo mensaje. “A veces el rock & roll tiene sus costos. Pero se me ocurre sentado aquí que mi objetivo es hacer las paces con mi familia primero, y luego pasar todo el tiempo que me quede aquí haciendo las paces con Dios”, escribió junto al hashtag “Amor es todo lo que necesitas”.
En pocos minutos, miles de fanáticos de Billy comenzaron a preocuparse por la salud del cantante, quienes incluso llegaron a deducir que éste padecía algún tipo de enfermedad terminal.
Fue tal la preocupación que el artista estadounidense se vio obligado a dar una explicación a sus seguidores por el mismo medio. Junto a una foto de él tomada a principios de los años 90, escribió un extenso texto con objetivo de aclarar la foto que levantó la polémica en redes.
I've had a crazy life. Good crazy, but crazy nonetheless. For example. I saw this picture of myself the other day. Besides having a generally good idea of when it was taken (1993 or 1994) I don't remember actually taking the photo, nor do I remember countless others like it between the years 1991-2004. Now, perhaps that says something about my inability or desire to remember, but I'd argue it's an unfortunate result of the blur of those years. Which leads me to this time, or this moment, where like so many, I share a window (curated as it is) into my crazy life. As an example, we are currently in the studio with Rick Rubin. But unless I show you a picture of Rick sitting Buddha-like at a mixing desk, you probably wouldn't know that. Or when I, in a very naive way, post a shot with a needle in my arm and ramble on about making peace with God and time left on dear 'ol Earth, it sent some signal to friends and associates alike that I was sick or wanted other's sympathy. (As fact, it was an IV full of vitamins and homeopathy to assist in getting over this vicious flu). So yes, was sick, and no, not serious in any way nor would I share such info here because this window I'd prefer to be one where you see the sunlight streaming through. The only addendum to that is when I saw how others were reacting to their perception of my misguided and poorly worded message, I chose not to react in kind; in essence I let the shadows cast be whatever you-they-them want to believe. Because we live now in a world where perception often outweighs reality, and that's fine. So to that, here's a new pic I just took of me with my sandy-brown, curly hair flowing in the studio breeze. Lots of love, WPC #wpc
“De una manera muy ingenua, publiqué una foto con una aguja en mi brazo y escribí sobre hacer las paces con Dios y acerca del tiempo que me queda en la querida Tierra, lo que envió una señal a mis amigos y cercanos de que estaba enfermo o que buscaba lástima de los demás (realmente me estaban inyectando vitaminas para superar una gripe”, escribió junto a la imagen.
Y agregó: “Así que sí: estaba enfermo, y no, no de algo serio, sino no lo hubiese compartido por aquí”.
Incluso, unos días antes de la aclaración, Billy compartió un video titulado “Estoy bien” en el que ironiza la situación. “Estoy bien, estoy bien…”, repite el artista una y otra vez en el registro.
Finalmente, Billy decidió bloquear la posibilidad de dejar comentarios en su cuenta de Instagram.