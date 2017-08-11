Bloguera muestra cómo tu cuerpo puede verse radicalmente distinto en sólo 30 segundos

Publicado por
Las redes sociales como Instagram están inundadas de imágenes de cuerpos perfectos, que si bien algunos toman como motivación para ejercitarse o comer saludable, en otros sólo produce complejos y la sensación de que todo está mal en ellos.
Por lo mismo, la recomendación es tomar estas fotos con cautela, porque no todo lo que ves en internet es tan real. La luz, los filtros y sobre todo, la postura, pueden mejorar muchísimo una imagen.
Así lo plantea la bloguera británica Lauren Tickner, quien posó de tres maneras distintas, mostrando que puede lucir completamente diferente dependiendo de cómo pose.
“La postura lo es todo” afirma la chica, quien revela que entre una y otra foto sólo han pasado 30 segundos y no meses cómo alguien pudiera creer.
Tickner muestra que en la primera toma se ve “con panza”; en la segunda tiene el vientre plano y el trasero prominente y en la tercera su dérriere se ve diminuto.
“Lo que ves de la gente en redes sociales no es su aspecto las 24 horas los 7 días de la semana en la vida real. Sé que si arqueo la columna y saco el trasero puedo hacer que mi abdomen se vea más plano y mi trasero, más grande. (…) De manera similar, si me encorvo y no contraigo el abdomen después de una comilona eso hace que parezca más hinchado”, explica la chica fitness.
“¡Puedes hacer que tu cuerpo sea TAN diferente sólo colocándote de manera diferente!”, indica.
Tickner afirma que cada vez que sale mal en una foto, ha aprendido a no acomplejarse, pues ha aprendido que en realidad fue sólo una mala pose.
“Esta foto es para demostrar algo: a veces vemos fotos nuestras y pensamos ‘¡Ah, no me gusta nada como salgo!’… pero entonces sólo hay que recordar que puede ser que estuvieras MOVIÉNDOTE y te pillaron mal parada, por lo que tu cuerpo no se ve como es normalmente”, enfatiza.
POSTURE changes EVERYTHING! Posing is SO powerful: what you see of people on social media is NOT how they look 24/7 in real life! 👉🏼 I know that if I arch my spine and pop my hip, I can make my stomach look flatter & my butt look bigger. Of course, some people DO have big bums & flat stomachs 💖 Similarly, slouching and 'letting go' of my stomach after a big meal makes it appear more bloated: it's just how it is! Tucking your spine will make your butt look flatter: you can literally make your body look SO different, just by standing differently! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ People will always speak negatively about others: it's horrible, but sadly it is just a fact of life. I receive all of these comments 👆🏼 all the time, but thankfully for the more negative ones, I have thick skin. I used to even say these things to myself 😔 BUT now I have learned that if I see a 'bad' photo of myself, it is OKAY!!!!! It doesn't matter!!! As we see here, angles and posture are eveeeerything! Similarly, IDGAF if other people want to comment mean things, because I have learned to accept my body and love it for what it is. Your body is so incredibly powerful: give it some credit🙌🏼 I also know how to pose to make myself look 'best'. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I don't care how 'overdone' people say these photos are: I think they are SO important. I sometimes still stumble across a photo and think "agh, I wish I looked like that…" BUT, they uploaded that photo for a REASON! They probably took 10000 others and chose that ONE photo. (I know I'm guilty of taking looooads before having ma money shot ✨) PLUS, for all I know, they photoshopped that photo! Take EVERYTHING with a pinch of salt! #StrengthFeed – EDIT: this photo is to prove a point 👍🏼 – sometimes one may see a photo of themselves and think 'agh, I hate how I look' …but then you have to remember that you may just be MOVING & caught off guard, so your body isn't looking 'normal'! Yes, I know I am overemphasising each 'pose' ☺️ – P.S, purchase my training/macro-tracking guides at: www.strengthfeed.com
SO excited to finally be able to announce my lil' secret!!!! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ …Photoshoot with REEBOK 😱😱😱 – we also recorded video content for them! Such a 'pinch me' experience! @reebok_fitness 🙌🏼 Full YouTube video on 'what I eat before a photoshoot' will be going up next week! Click the link in my bio & subscribe to my channel! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 📸Shot by the incredible @fresheather @hannahdarvas 💖 #StrengthFeed #StrengthFeedGuide
Lauren no es la primera que hace hincapié en esta situación. La bloguera fitness Imre Çeçen, también publicó una serie de fotos en las que compara sus poses para Instagram con las que luce diariamente, además de demostrar lo mucho o poco que puede “favorecer” la iluminación a un usuario.
Según señala la joven, su objetivo es mostrar “que una persona puede verse hermosa en cualquier perspectiva” y que “los estándares no representan, de ninguna forma, a cómo es una mujer en realidad”.