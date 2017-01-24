Estos son los nominados a los premios Oscar 2017

Este martes la Academia dio a conocer los nominados a los premios Oscar 2017, uno de los galardones más importantes de la industria del cine.
El chileno Pablo Larraín competía por un cupo con su película Jackie, sobre Jackie Kennedy, pero finalmente no logró adjudicarse una nominación como director.
No obstante, hubo tres otras categorías en que la película se hizo presente: mejor actriz (Natalie Portman, que interpretó a Kennedy), mejor banda sonora y mejor diseño de vestuario.
A continuación puedes ver la lista de nominados a las principales categorías:
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
13th
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
Audition (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land
Can’t Stop The Feeling, Trolls
City Of Stars, La La Land
The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I’ll Go, Moana
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi