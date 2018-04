Cómo el "efecto Kate Middleton" acabó con la marca de una diseñadora brasileña

‚ÄúWhat‚Äôs becoming very obvious to me is that fashion is art.‚ÄĚ – Lupita Nyong‚Äôo #dhela #dheladress #dhelawomen #design #fashion #style #fabrics #gorgeous #print #freedom #inspirationalquotes #classic #dress

A post shared by D H E L A (@dhela) on Feb 21, 2018 at 7:58am PST