Bailarina chilena de "La La Land" y Britney Spears ofrecerá dos master class en Chile

SONG: Joga o bum bum tam tam BY: MC Fioti. FS Roulette- Not knowing the song is a great challenge! I don’t in anyway consider myself a freestyler but having freedom of movement is my favorite! 🤓 happy Sunday loves!!!!

A post shared by C A T A L I N A | P A Z (@catrendic) on Dec 17, 2017 at 9:45am PST