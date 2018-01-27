Modelo de talla grande mostró su celulitis en la alfombra roja y lució espectácular

Publicado por
Mientras la actriz de Orange is the new black Taryn Manning se lamentaba por haber llevado un vestido de sólo 120 mil pesos chilenos a la alfombra roja de los premios SAG, la modelo de talla grande Iskra Lawrence desfiló orgullosa mostrando su celulitis.
La maniquí conocida por mostrar sus curvas sin complejos, deleitó a los presentes con un ceñido vestido negro que contaba con un gran corte en un lado, el cual le permitía exhibir una de sus piernas.
La modelo no se molestó en ocultar el “problema”, al contrario, decidió mostrarlo y posteriormente publicarlo en Instagram, donde tiene casi cuatro millones de seguidores, quienes no pararon de alabarla.
Thank you @lorealhair @lorealmakeup for the most magical evening celebrating @sagawards congratulations to all the winners🙌 Thanks to my stylist @scotlouie for the daring dress and putting it together last minute🙏 To my gorge glam team @brittanyspyksma @yasmeinmuahair And all the loreal girlies for being real ones with our mutual love for post red carpet burgers😂😘❤️ #lorealpartner #loreal #lorealhair
Iskra Lawrence es una de las modelos de talla grande más influyentes en redes sociales. Sin embargo, no sólo debe su fama a la belleza física, pues la modelo de 27 años además tiene un sitio web de moda dedicado a “todo tipo de mujeres”, el que se enfoca en cuerpos que escapan de los estereotipos.
Por lo mismo que la BBC la nombró una de las “100 mujeres más influyentes de 2016”.
Hace algunas semanas, la maniquí de 1,75 metros, quien asegura que ninguna de sus fotos es retocada, decidió compartir una imagen de cuando era muy delgada (hace 10 años) y otra actual, para entregar un potente mensaje.
Both of these images are of me. The left is about 10years ago. And the right just under a month ago. I remember being proud of how skinny I looked during this shoot. And how now people call me fat when I’m just happy to be alive and grateful for this body I call my home. I used to seek approval from the fashion industry and tried to be “perfect”. I thought if I looked like “her” (an unrealistic beauty ideal), I’d be happy, successful and loved. All I found was failure (because you can’t change who you are) emptiness (because my time and energy was being used up trying to achieve something completely self absorbed and shallow sacrificing doing things I loved) and unhappiness (because no restrictive diet or abusive exercise feels good) I share my experiences with you all because if you are feeling like I did there is another way and those recovering from EDs you’re not alone. The best thing I ever did was focus on looking after myself and being the best me I could be. Seeing value in who I was. The impact I could have in the world and people around me. Trying to give, instead of focusing on myself, my image and needing approval from others. And accepting that I am meant to be here just like you, and we were all created to be imperfectly perfect. I started Investing time into self-care, doing things that made me happy. Listening to my body and mind and nourishing them both, without guilt. That is 10years all squished into a lil insta caption but it did take time but it was soooo damn worth it. Because of what I went through My dream has always been to get self-care (mental, emotional and physical wellness) education into schools. And I’ve started that, but I also wanted to create something for adults that still needed a safe space that’s judgement free to go on a positive journey of self love and that’s why I created @everyBODYwithiskra I don’t have all the answers and I’m not ever trying to change anyone or tell people to do this and that etc. But I felt the need to create this as I wish I could have had this when I was struggling and if I’m able to use that to help even one person even better. If you’re triggered by this post please contact @neda ❤️
“Recuerdo que me sentí orgullosa de lo flaca que estaba cuando vi las fotos de esa sesión”, reconoce. “Solía buscar la aprobación de la industria de la moda y traté de ser ‘perfecta’. Pensaba que si me parecía a ‘ella’ (un ideal de belleza irreal) sería feliz, exitosa y amada”, agrega.
“Y todo lo que encontré fue fracaso (porque no puedes cambiar quien eres), vacío (porque mi tiempo y energía se estaban agotando tratando de lograr algo completamente irreal) e infelicidad (porque ninguna dieta restrictiva o ejercicio abusivo se siente bien)”, confiesa.
Tras el sufrimiento por intentar seguir un estereotipo, Iskra decidió cambiar y ser su mejor versión de ella misma. “(Me enfoqué en) ver el valor que tenía yo. El impacto que podría provocar en el mundo y en las personas a mi alrededor”, reflexiona.
(Puedes hacer clic en la imagen para reproducir el video)
Slow motion for me (in reverse lol) by @summietime 🤣 lil BTS from the new @aerie campaign. 4 years and still loving every single day being #aerieReal 🙏 grateful for every single person that makes Aerie possible from the call centre peeps to the designers, marketing team and all my fam on set ILYSSSSM😘❤️ here’s to even more love, laughter and adventure in 2018 I’m wearing all @aerie in this vid obvs 🤷♀️ lol 🐰🦄💫