Delineado de gato al revés: la insólita moda de maquillaje que cada vez gana más adeptas

Desde que los egipcios comenzaron a maquillarse, el “delineado de gato” no ha perdido su trono como uno de los estilos más usados en materias de cosmética. Desde Cleopatra hasta Adele, este delineado parece ajustarse a todo tipo de rostro.
El anterior consiste en delinear el párpado desde el lagrimal hacia el exterior, para luego terminar con un extremo puntiagudo que otorga un efecto parecido al de las pestañas largas. Sin embargo, una nueva versión de este maquillaje llega a desafiar años de tradición.
Occasionally, I will do a look and only like the single eye version, not the look as a whole. That's one of the reasons you see only my eye and not my whole face. #creativeliner #wingedliner #falselashes #colorfulmakeup #eyeliner #makeuplovers #makeuplooks #smokeyeyes #eyeshadow #makeup #reversewingliner #graphicliner #eotd #motd #makeuplooks
Se trata del delineado de gato al revés. Este es igual al tradicional, a excepción que la punta queda hacia el interior del ojo. Para realizarlo, se hace de forma contraria al original, delineando desde el extremo del ojo hacia adentro, terminando en punta por sobre la nariz.
A pesar de lo extraño que luce, muchas blogueras ya han compartido su versión de esta nueva e insólita moda, la que va sumando más adeptas.
A continuación revisa algunos ejemplos:
Reversed I really felt like doing this again so I added some little things to it. Eyes: – @anastasiabeverlyhills @anastasiabeverlyhills_romania Modern Renaissance Burnt Orange and Cyprus Umber and Subculture Roxy and Rowdy – @eyeko Black Magic Liquid Eyeliner – @bourjoisparis Liner Pinceau – @eyeko Lash Alert Mascara – @barrymcosmetics Fine Glitter Dust 15 Brows: – @anastasiabeverlyhills #browwiz Ebony ________________________ #anastasiabeverlyhills #abhbrows #abhsubculture #abhshadows #anastasiabrows #dipbrow #undiscovered_muas #itsmylookbook #100daysofmakeupchallenge #100daysofmakeup #muafollowtrain #underratedmuas #muasfeaturing #featureyourlooks #sigmabrushes #sigmabeauty #make_upft #muasfeaturing #morphebrushes #makeupforbarbies #beautyqueens #makeupgoals #shimycatsmua #glamspire #morphebabe #beautyqueens4ever #makeupfanatic1 #universodamaquiagem_oficial #hudabeauty #flawlesssdolls
#Repost @alicekingmakeup when you see it👀 – – – – – #anastasiabeverlyhills #anastasiabrows #tarte #tartecosmetics #mac #maccosmetics #instadaily #nyx #nyxcosmetics #mua #makeupartist #insta #followforfollow #like #hudabeauty #tutorial #sigma #eyeliner #instahappy #norvina #toofaced #fotd #webstagram #lipstick #instagood #benefitcosmetics #instabeauty #follow
Why not? 🤷🏻♀️Tag a friend✨ Inspired by : @dahliacreates Details: Palette- @hudabeauty rose gold, @shophudabeauty in Farah. Glitter- @nyxcosmetics crystal.. Liner- @sigmabeauty line ace legend discount "marisol" to save 10% Brows- @benefitcosmetics Fly with Feathered brows 💗 I used the @benefitcosmetics precisely my brow pencil with the 24 HR brow setter. ___________________________________________________ #benefitcosmetics #benefitbrowsearch #benefit #benefitbeauty #brian_champagne #browsonfleek #browgoals #brows #shophudabeauty #eyebrowsonfleek #marisolbautistaa #alyakattan #monakattan #shimycatsmua #sigmabeauty #hudalashes
REVERSED👀 lol this is another dumb one, was inspired by @dahliacreates!! using @anastasiabeverlyhills @norvina mod ren, @katvondbeauty tattoo liner, @sleekmakeup highlight palette in solstice, @nyxcosmetics brow pomade, @chymarielashes in lush ~~~ #bbloggers #beautyblogger #makeupblogger #beautyaddict #beautyguru #beauty #makeup #lipstick #foundation #eyeliner #nyx #fotd #nyx #uk #sleek #highlight #falselashes #morphe #morphebabes #bretmansvanity #wakeupandmakeup #like4like #eyebrows #featuremuas #mua #makeupartist #mue #makeupartistry #itsmylookbook #undiscovered_muas #bbdaretoshare