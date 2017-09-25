 

¿encontraste un error?
avísanos

Delineado de gato al revés: la insólita moda de maquillaje que cada vez gana más adeptas

0VISITAS
Youtube (CC)

Publicado por

Desde que los egipcios comenzaron a maquillarse, el “delineado de gato” no ha perdido su trono como uno de los estilos más usados en materias de cosmética. Desde Cleopatra hasta Adele, este delineado parece ajustarse a todo tipo de rostro.

El anterior consiste en delinear el párpado desde el lagrimal hacia el exterior, para luego terminar con un extremo puntiagudo que otorga un efecto parecido al de las pestañas largas. Sin embargo, una nueva versión de este maquillaje llega a desafiar años de tradición.

Se trata del delineado de gato al revés. Este es igual al tradicional, a excepción que la punta queda hacia el interior del ojo. Para realizarlo, se hace de forma contraria al original, delineando desde el extremo del ojo hacia adentro, terminando en punta por sobre la nariz.

A pesar de lo extraño que luce, muchas blogueras ya han compartido su versión de esta nueva e insólita moda, la que va sumando más adeptas.

A continuación revisa algunos ejemplos:

Reversed I really felt like doing this again so I added some little things to it. Eyes: – @anastasiabeverlyhills @anastasiabeverlyhills_romania Modern Renaissance Burnt Orange and Cyprus Umber and Subculture Roxy and Rowdy – @eyeko Black Magic Liquid Eyeliner – @bourjoisparis Liner Pinceau – @eyeko Lash Alert Mascara – @barrymcosmetics Fine Glitter Dust 15 Brows: – @anastasiabeverlyhills #browwiz Ebony ________________________ #anastasiabeverlyhills #abhbrows #abhsubculture #abhshadows #anastasiabrows #dipbrow #undiscovered_muas #itsmylookbook #100daysofmakeupchallenge #100daysofmakeup #muafollowtrain #underratedmuas #muasfeaturing #featureyourlooks #sigmabrushes #sigmabeauty #make_upft #muasfeaturing #morphebrushes #makeupforbarbies #beautyqueens #makeupgoals #shimycatsmua #glamspire #morphebabe #beautyqueens4ever #makeupfanatic1 #universodamaquiagem_oficial #hudabeauty #flawlesssdolls

A post shared by D A H L I A (@dahliacreates) on

URL Corta: http://rbb.cl/i1mt
+ Leídos