Estos son todos los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2018

Martes 23 enero de 2018 | Publicado a las 11:19 · Actualizado a las 12:06

Este martes se realizó la ceremonia para anunciar a los nominados de la 90a versión de los Premios Oscars o Premios de la Academia en todas sus categorías.

Los anfitriones fueron la comediante revelación de Estados Unidos, Tiffany Haddish, y el actor Andy Serkis, quienes llegaron hasta el Teatro Samuel Goldwyn de Beverly Hills.

La película chilena “Una Mujer Fantástica” (A Fantastic Woman) del director Sebastián Lelio y protagonizada por Daniela Vega, fue nominada a Mejor Película Extranjera.

La ceremonia de entrega de los Oscar se realizará 4 de marzo, en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood, en Los Ángeles (California, EE UU), se llevará a cabo la nonagésima entrega de los premios de la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas norteamericana

Estos son los nominados a los Oscar 2018:

1. Mejor Diseño de producción:

Blade Runner 2049: Dennis Gassner y Alessandra Querzola

Beauty and the Best: Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer

Darkest Hour: Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer

Dunkirk: Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis

The Shape of Water: Paul Denham Austerberry y Shane Vieau y Jeff Melvin

2. Mejor Fotografía:

Blade Runner 2049: Roger A. Deakins

Darkest Hour: Bruno Delbonnel

Dunkirk: Hayte van Hoytema

Mudbound: Rachel Morrison

The Shape of Water: Dan Laustsen

3. Mejor Diseño de vestuario:

Beauty and the Best: Jaqueline Durran

Darkest Hour: Jacqueline Durran

Phantom Thread: Mark Bridges

The Shape of Water: Luis Sequeira

Victoria & Abdul: Consolata Boyle

4. Mejor Edición de sonido:

Baby Driver: Julian Slater

Blade Runner 2049: Mark Mangini y Theo Green

Dunkirk: Richard King y Alex Gibson

The Shape of Water: Nathan Robitaile y Nelson Ferreira

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Matthew Wood y Ren Klyce

5. Mejor Mezcla de sonido:

Baby Driver: Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin y Mary H. Ellis

Blade Runner 2049: Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill y Mac Ruth

Dunkirk: Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker y Gary A. Rizzo

The Shape of Water: Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern y Glen Gouthier

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: David Parker Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce y Stuart Wilson

6. Mejor Corto animado:

Dar Basketball: Dear Keane y Kobe Bryant

Garden Party: Victor Caire y Gabriel Grapperon

Lou: Dave Mullins y Dana Murray

Negative Space: Max Porter y Ru Kuwahata

Revolting Rhymes: Jakob Schuh y Jan Lachauer

7. Mejor Banda sonora:

Dunkirk: Hans Zimmer

Phantom Thread: Jonny Greenwood

The Shape of Water: Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: John Williams

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missuri: Carter Burwell

8. Mejores Efectos visuales:

Blade Runner 2049: John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert y Richard R. Hoover

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Christopher Towsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner y Dan Sudick

Kong: Skull Island: Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza y Mike Meinardus

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan y Chris Corbould

War for the Planet of the Apes: Joe Letteri, Daniel Barret, Dan Lemmon y Joeol Whist

9. Mejor Montaje:

Baby Driver: Paul Machliss y Jonathan Amos

Dunkirk: Lee Smith

I, Tonya: Tatiana S. Riegel

The Shape of Water: Sidney Wolinsky

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri: Jon Gregory

10. Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado:

Darkest Hour: Kasuhiro Tsuji, David Molinowski y Lucy Sibbick

Victoria & Abdul: Daniel Phillips y Lou Sheppard

Wonder: Arjen Tuiten

11. Mejor Actriz de reparto:

Mary J. Blige: Mudbound

Allison Janney: I, Tonya

Lesley Manville: Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf: Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer: The Shape of Water

12. Mejor Actor de reparto:

Willem Dafoe: The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson: Three Billboards, Outside Ebbing, Missuri

Richard Jenkins: The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer: All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell: Three Billboards, Outside Ebbing, Missuri

13.Mejor Película extranjera: Una Mujer Fantástica: Chile The Insult: El Líbano Loveless: Rusia On Body and Soul: Hungría The Square: Suecia

14.Mejor corto documental:



Edith+Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knide Skills

Traffic Stop

15. Mejor documental:

Abacus: Small Enough To Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleeppo

Strong Island

16. Mejor Canción Original:

Mighty River, en Mudbound

Stand up for something, en Marshall

This is me, en El gran showman

Remember Me, en Coco

17. Mejor película Animada:

Un jefe en pañales

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

The Breadwinner

18.Mejor Película:

Call Me By Your Name

El instante más oscuro

Dunkerque

Déjame salir

Lady Bird