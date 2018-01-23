Estos son todos los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2018

Este martes se realizó la ceremonia para anunciar a los nominados de la 90a versión de los Premios Oscars o Premios de la Academia en todas sus categorías.
Los anfitriones fueron la comediante revelación de Estados Unidos, Tiffany Haddish, y el actor Andy Serkis, quienes llegaron hasta el Teatro Samuel Goldwyn de Beverly Hills.
La película chilena “Una Mujer Fantástica” (A Fantastic Woman) del director Sebastián Lelio y protagonizada por Daniela Vega, fue nominada a Mejor Película Extranjera.
La ceremonia de entrega de los Oscar se realizará 4 de marzo, en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood, en Los Ángeles (California, EE UU), se llevará a cabo la nonagésima entrega de los premios de la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas norteamericana
Estos son los nominados a los Oscar 2018:
Blade Runner 2049: Dennis Gassner y Alessandra Querzola
Beauty and the Best: Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer
Darkest Hour: Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer
Dunkirk: Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis
The Shape of Water: Paul Denham Austerberry y Shane Vieau y Jeff Melvin
Blade Runner 2049: Roger A. Deakins
Darkest Hour: Bruno Delbonnel
Dunkirk: Hayte van Hoytema
Mudbound: Rachel Morrison
The Shape of Water: Dan Laustsen
Beauty and the Best: Jaqueline Durran
Darkest Hour: Jacqueline Durran
Phantom Thread: Mark Bridges
The Shape of Water: Luis Sequeira
Victoria & Abdul: Consolata Boyle
Baby Driver: Julian Slater
Blade Runner 2049: Mark Mangini y Theo Green
Dunkirk: Richard King y Alex Gibson
The Shape of Water: Nathan Robitaile y Nelson Ferreira
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Matthew Wood y Ren Klyce
Baby Driver: Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin y Mary H. Ellis
Blade Runner 2049: Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill y Mac Ruth
Dunkirk: Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker y Gary A. Rizzo
The Shape of Water: Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern y Glen Gouthier
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: David Parker Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce y Stuart Wilson
Dar Basketball: Dear Keane y Kobe Bryant
Garden Party: Victor Caire y Gabriel Grapperon
Lou: Dave Mullins y Dana Murray
Negative Space: Max Porter y Ru Kuwahata
Revolting Rhymes: Jakob Schuh y Jan Lachauer
Dunkirk: Hans Zimmer
Phantom Thread: Jonny Greenwood
The Shape of Water: Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: John Williams
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missuri: Carter Burwell
Blade Runner 2049: John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert y Richard R. Hoover
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Christopher Towsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner y Dan Sudick
Kong: Skull Island: Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza y Mike Meinardus
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan y Chris Corbould
War for the Planet of the Apes: Joe Letteri, Daniel Barret, Dan Lemmon y Joeol Whist
Baby Driver: Paul Machliss y Jonathan Amos
Dunkirk: Lee Smith
I, Tonya: Tatiana S. Riegel
The Shape of Water: Sidney Wolinsky
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri: Jon Gregory
Darkest Hour: Kasuhiro Tsuji, David Molinowski y Lucy Sibbick
Victoria & Abdul: Daniel Phillips y Lou Sheppard
Wonder: Arjen Tuiten
Mary J. Blige: Mudbound
Allison Janney: I, Tonya
Lesley Manville: Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf: Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer: The Shape of Water
Willem Dafoe: The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson: Three Billboards, Outside Ebbing, Missuri
Richard Jenkins: The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer: All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell: Three Billboards, Outside Ebbing, Missuri
13.Mejor Película extranjera:
Una Mujer Fantástica: Chile
The Insult: El Líbano
Loveless: Rusia
On Body and Soul: Hungría
The Square: Suecia
Edith+Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knide Skills
Traffic Stop
Abacus: Small Enough To Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleeppo
Strong Island
Mighty River, en Mudbound
Stand up for something, en Marshall
This is me, en El gran showman
Remember Me, en Coco
Un jefe en pañales
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
The Breadwinner
Call Me By Your Name
El instante más oscuro
Dunkerque
Déjame salir
Lady Bird