Piñera delivers unifying speech after bitter campaign and landslide victory

Former president, conservative billionaire and now president-elect, Sebastián Piñera, addressed the nation after gaining a second term in office during this Sunday’s run-off election.

Piñera defeated his opponent, Alejandro Guillier, by garnering 54,57% of the preferences as opposed to Mr Guillier, who ended up in second place with 45,4% of the votes.

He started his speech by sending his thoughts to those affected by a landslide in the south of Chile.

After that, he proceeded to salute the Armed Forces and the Police. He also took the time to remind his campaign promises in addition to thank both his supporters and detractors in front of thousands of people in Central Santiago.

“We acknowledge this triumph with hope and faith”, Piñera said before welcoming his family to the stage.

“We are going to transform Chile, a new Chile with no poverty, with opportunities for all, a Chile (…) without abuses let alone discriminination”, he added.

“Our government will chase a great dream, but it will never drift away from reality”, Piñera assured enfatically.

“The road to better times for all Chileans will not be easy. That road is not paved. That road demands everyone’s contribution”, he added.

Specifically, Mr Piñera mentioned that his next administration will see to the creation of better jobs, with good salaries and better pensions, the latter being, at the moment, one of Chile’s biggest concerns.

He also promised to improve the health system and to grant quality Education to those studying.

In addition, he stated that he will fight crime and drug trafficking with “determination”.

His next administration will also bring a better treatment towards children, women, elderly people, the farming and rural world as well as indigenous people, he said.

In his second term, Piñera vowed to “feed our country’s soul” and to defend both the value and the dignity of “the gift of life”, for which he thanked God before ending his address.

Moreover, he seeks to bring “more culture” and “more sport” for Chileans, as well as to become a champion in the protection of nature.

Piñera thanked both Guillier and President Michelle Bachelet for their telephone calls after the results were known and highlighted the good wishes he received from them.

“May God bless Chile. May God bless all Chileans. Thank you very much. Good night and viva Chile”, Piñera finished.