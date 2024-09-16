La noche de este domingo en Los Ángeles, California, se llevó a cabo la 76.ª edición de los Premios Emmy de la “pantalla chica”, que destacó a lo mejor de la programación televisiva estadounidense en horario de máxima audiencia (primetime).

Entre las series más destacadas figuran Bebé Reno, The Bear, True Detective y Shōgun. Asimismo, actores y actrices como Richard Gadd, Jeremy Allen White, Jessica Gunning y Jodie Foster, fueron de los más premiados.

La categoría más importante, que es a “Mejor Serie de Drama”, la obtuvo Shōgun, una ficción histórica ambientada en el Japón del año 1600. Producida por Estados Unidos, pero con un elenco mayormente japonés.

Los ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2024

Mejor Actor en Serie de Drama

Idris Elba – Hijack

Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins – Fallout

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shogun (GANADOR)

Dominic West – The Crown

Mejor Actriz en Serie de Drama

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine – Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai – Shogun (GANADORA)

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie de Drama

Tadanobu Asano – Shogun

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (GANADOR)

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Jon Hamm – The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira – Shogun

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie de Drama

Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (GANADORA)

Greta Lee – The Morning Show

Lesley Manville – The Crown

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show

Holland Taylor – The Morning Show

Mejor Serie de Drama

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shogun (GANADORA)

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Mejor Actriz en Serie Limitada, Película o Antología

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country (GANADORA)

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple – Fargo

Sofía Vergara – Griselda

Naomi Watts – Feud Capote vs. The Swans

Mejor Actor en Serie Limitada, Película o Antología

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer (GANADOR)

Jon Hamm – Fargo

Tom Hollander – Feud Capote vs. The Swans

Andrew Scott – Ripley

Mejor Serie Limitada, Película o Antología

Baby Reindeer (GANADORA)

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie Limitada, Película o Antología

Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers

Tom Goodman-Hill – Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes – True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris – Fargo (GANADOR)

Lewis Pullman – Lessons In Chemistry

Treat Williams – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie Limitada, Película o Antología

Dakota Fanning – Ripley

Lily Gladstone – Under The Bridge

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer (GANADORA)

Aja Naomi King – Lessons In Chemistry

Diane Lane – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau – Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country

Mejor Actriz en Serie de Comedia

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph – Loot

Jean Smart – Hacks (GANADORA)

Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale

Mejor Actor en Serie de Comedia

Matt Berry – What we do in the Shadows

Larry David – Curb your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (GANADOR)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie de Comedia

Lionel Boyce – The Bear

Paul W. Downs – Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (GANADOR)

Paul Rudd – Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie de Comedia

Carol Burnett – Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear (GANADORA)

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep – Only Murders In The Building

Mejor Serie de Comedia

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb your Enthusiasm

Hacks (GANADORA)

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What we do in the Shadows

Mejor Talk Show

The Daily Show (GANADOR)

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Mejor Reality

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors (GANADOR)

The Voice