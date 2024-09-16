La noche de este domingo en Los Ángeles, California, se llevó a cabo la 76.ª edición de los Premios Emmy de la “pantalla chica”, que destacó a lo mejor de la programación televisiva estadounidense en horario de máxima audiencia (primetime).
Entre las series más destacadas figuran Bebé Reno, The Bear, True Detective y Shōgun. Asimismo, actores y actrices como Richard Gadd, Jeremy Allen White, Jessica Gunning y Jodie Foster, fueron de los más premiados.
La categoría más importante, que es a “Mejor Serie de Drama”, la obtuvo Shōgun, una ficción histórica ambientada en el Japón del año 1600. Producida por Estados Unidos, pero con un elenco mayormente japonés.
Los ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2024
Mejor Actor en Serie de Drama
Idris Elba – Hijack
Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins – Fallout
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada – Shogun (GANADOR)
Dominic West – The Crown
Mejor Actriz en Serie de Drama
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai – Shogun (GANADORA)
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie de Drama
Tadanobu Asano – Shogun
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (GANADOR)
Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
Jon Hamm – The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira – Shogun
Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie de Drama
Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (GANADORA)
Greta Lee – The Morning Show
Lesley Manville – The Crown
Karen Pittman – The Morning Show
Holland Taylor – The Morning Show
Mejor Serie de Drama
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Shogun (GANADORA)
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Mejor Actriz en Serie Limitada, Película o Antología
Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country (GANADORA)
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple – Fargo
Sofía Vergara – Griselda
Naomi Watts – Feud Capote vs. The Swans
Mejor Actor en Serie Limitada, Película o Antología
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer (GANADOR)
Jon Hamm – Fargo
Tom Hollander – Feud Capote vs. The Swans
Andrew Scott – Ripley
Mejor Serie Limitada, Película o Antología
Baby Reindeer (GANADORA)
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie Limitada, Película o Antología
Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers
Tom Goodman-Hill – Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes – True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris – Fargo (GANADOR)
Lewis Pullman – Lessons In Chemistry
Treat Williams – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie Limitada, Película o Antología
Dakota Fanning – Ripley
Lily Gladstone – Under The Bridge
Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer (GANADORA)
Aja Naomi King – Lessons In Chemistry
Diane Lane – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Nava Mau – Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country
Mejor Actriz en Serie de Comedia
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph – Loot
Jean Smart – Hacks (GANADORA)
Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale
Mejor Actor en Serie de Comedia
Matt Berry – What we do in the Shadows
Larry David – Curb your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (GANADOR)
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs
Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie de Comedia
Lionel Boyce – The Bear
Paul W. Downs – Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (GANADOR)
Paul Rudd – Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie de Comedia
Carol Burnett – Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear (GANADORA)
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep – Only Murders In The Building
Mejor Serie de Comedia
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb your Enthusiasm
Hacks (GANADORA)
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What we do in the Shadows
Mejor Talk Show
The Daily Show (GANADOR)
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Mejor Reality
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors (GANADOR)
The Voice