La noche de este domingo se realizó la entrega de premios de los Critics Choice Awards 2024, donde varios artistas y películas se repitieron el plato como ganadores.

Succession nuevamente fue la gran protagonista, al igual que sus actores Kieran Culkin y Sarah Snook.

Oppenheimer y sus actores también repitieron su éxito, mientras que entre las sorpresas de la noche estuvo la canción “I’m Just Ken” de la película Barbie.

Pero si no los viste, a continuación te dejamos la lista completa de ganadores Critics Choice Awards 2024.

Mejor Película Critics Choice Awards 2024

-American Fiction

-Barbie

-The Color Purple

-The Holdovers

-Killers of the Flower Moon

-Maestro

-Oppenheimer (ganador)

-Past Lives

-Poor Things

-Saltburn

Mejor Película en Idioma Extranjero

-Anatomy of a Fall (ganador)

-Godzilla Minus One

-Perfect Days

-La sociedad de la nieve

-The Taste of Things

-The Zone of Interest

Mejor Película Animada

-The Boy and the Heron

-Elemental

-Nimona

-Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (ganador)

-Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

-Wish

Mejor Dirección

-Bradley Cooper – Maestro

-Greta Gerwig – Barbie

-Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

-Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer (ganador)

-Alexander Payne – The Holdovers

-Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Actor

-Bradley Cooper – Maestro

-Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

-Colman Domingo – Rustin

-Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers (ganador)

-Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

-Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Mejor Actriz

-Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

-Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

-Greta Lee – Past Lives

-Carey Mulligan – Maestro

-Margot Robbie – Barbie

-Emma Stone – Poor Things (ganadora)

Mejor Actor de Reparto

-Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

-Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon (ganador)

-Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

-Ryan Gosling – Barbie

-Charles Melton – May December

-Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

-Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

-Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

-America Ferrera – Barbie

-Jodie Foster – Nyad

-Julianne Moore – May December

-Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers (ganadora)

Mejor Actor/Actriz Joven

-Abby Ryder Fortson – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

-Ariana Greenblatt – Barbie

-Calah Lane – Wonka

-Milo Machado Graner – Anatomy of a Fall

-Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers (ganadora)

-Madeleine Yuna Voyles – The Creator

Mejor Elenco

-Air

-Barbie

-The Color Purple

-The Holdovers

-Killers of the Flower Moon

-Oppenheimer (ganador)

Mejor Guion Original

-Samy Burch, May December

-Alex Convery – Air

-Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – Maestro

-Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie (ganadora)

-David Hemingson – The Holdovers

-Celine Song – Past Lives

Mejor Guion Adaptado

-Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

-Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers

-Cord Jefferson – American Fiction (ganador)

-Tony McNamara – Poor Things

-Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

-Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Fotografía

-Matthew Libatique – Maestro

-Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie

-Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon

-Robbie Ryan – Poor Things

-Linus Sandgren – Saltburn

-Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer (ganador)

Mejor Diseño de Producción

-Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn

-Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer

-Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon

-Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie (ganadoras)

-James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things

-Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City

Mejor Edición

-William Goldenberg – Air

-Nick Houy – Barbie

-Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer (ganadora)

-Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things

-Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon

-Michelle Tesoro – Maestro

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

-Jacqueline Durran – Barbie (ganadora)

-Lindy Hemming – Wonka

-Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple

-Holly Waddington – Poor Things

-Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon

-Janty Yates & David Crossman – Napoleon

Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería

-Barbie (ganadora)

-The Color Purple

-Maestro

-Oppenheimer

-Poor Things

-Priscilla

Mejores Efectos Visuales

-The Creator

-Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

-Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

-Oppenheimer (ganador)

-Poor Things

-Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor Canción Original

-“Dance the Night” – Barbie

-“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie (ganadora)

-“Peaches” – The Super Mario Bros. Movie

-“Road to Freedom” – Rustin

-“This Wish” – Wish

-“What Was I Made For” – Barbie

Mejor Score

-Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things

-Michael Giacchino – La sociedad de la nieve

-Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer (ganador)

-Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

-Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon

-Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt – Barbie

Mejor Comedia

-American Fiction

-Barbie (ganadora)

-Bottoms

-The Holdovers

-No Hard Feelings

-Poor Things

Mejor Serie Limitada

-Beef (ganador)

-Daisy Jones & the Six

-Fargo

-Fellow Travelers

-Lessons in Chemistry

-Love & Death

-A Murder at the End of the World

-A Small Light

Mejor Serie de Drama

-The Crown

-The Diplomat

-The Last of Us

-Loki

-The Morning Show

-Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

-Succession (ganador)

-Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Mejor Serie de Comedia

-Abbott Elementary

-Barry

-The Bear (ganador)

-The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

-Poker Face

-Reservation Dogs

-Shrinking

-What We Do in the Shadows

Mejor Actor en Serie de Drama

-Kieran Culkin – Succession (ganador)

-Tom Hiddleston – Loki

-Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval

-Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

-Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent

-Jeremy Strong – Succession

Mejor Actriz en Serie de Drama

-Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

-Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval

-Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

-Keri Russell – The Diplomat

-Sarah Snook – Succession (ganadora)

-Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Mejor Actor en Serie de Comedia

-Bill Hader – Barry

-Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

-Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows

-Drew Tarver – The Other Two

-Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (ganador)

-D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs

Mejor Actriz en Serie de Comedia

-Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

-Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

-Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (ganadora)

-Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere

-Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs

-Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Mejor Actor en Serie Limitada o Película para TV

-Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers

-Tom Holland – The Crowded Room

-David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves

-Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

-Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

-Steven Yeun – Beef (ganador)

Mejor Actriz en Serie Limitada o Película para TV

-Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You

-Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher

-Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

-Bel Powley – A Small Light

-Sydney Sweeney – Reality

-Juno Temple – Fargo

-Ali Wong – Beef (ganadora)

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie de Comedia

-Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso

-Harrison Ford – Shrinking

-Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows

-James Marsden – Jury Duty

-Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (ganador)

-Henry Winkler – Barry

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie de Comedia

-Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs

-Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

-Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

-Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

-Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (ganadora)

-Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie de Drama

-Khalid Abdalla – The Crown

-Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (ganador)

-Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told

-Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

-Ke Huy Quan – Loki

-Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie de Drama

-Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show

-Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (ganadora)

-Sophia Di Martino – Loki

-Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

-Karen Pittman – The Morning Show

-Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie Limitada o Película para TV

-Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (ganador)

-Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller

-Jesse Plemons – Love & Death

-Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry

-Liev Schreiber – A Small Light

-Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie Limitada o Película para TV

-Maria Bello – Beef (ganadora)

-Billie Boullet – A Small Light

-Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher

-Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry

-Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher

-Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six

Mejor Película para TV

-The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

-Finestkind (Paramount+)

-Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

-No One Will Save You (Hulu)

-Quiz Lady (Hulu) (ganadora)

-Reality (HBO / Max)

Mejor Serie Animada

-Bluey

-Bob’s Burgers

-Harley Quin

-Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (ganador)

-Star Trek: Lower Decks

-Young Love

Mejor Serie en Idioma Extranjero

-Bargain

-The Glory

-The Good Mothers

-The Interpreter of Silence

-Lupin (ganador)

-Mask Girl

-Moving

Mejor Talk Show

-The Graham Norton Show

-Jimmy Kimmel Live!

-The Kelly Clarkson Show

-Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (ganador)

-Late Night with Seth Meyers

-The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Mejor Especial de Comedia

-Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits

-John Early: Now More Than Ever

-John Mulaney: Baby J (ganador)

-Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool

-Trevor Noah: Where Was I

-Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer