Este domingo se lleva a cabo la 95° entrega de los Premios Óscar en Hollywood, en una ceremonia que espera recuperar el glamour perdido en la edición pasada, con el escándalo entre Will Smith y Chris Rock.

Los primeros ganadores de la jornada fueron Guillermo del Toro, Ke Huy Quan y Jamie Lee Curtis.

Asimismo, La Ballena (The Whale), protagonizada por Brendan Fraser, ganó su primer Óscar en la categoría Maquillaje y Peluquería.

You never forget your first. Congratulations to @jamieleecurtis for winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress! #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/hHdUTNhTQW — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

Las 11 nominaciones a la cinta “Everything everywhere all at once”, de Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, así como la cantidad de premios con los que se ha alzado esta temporada, la sitúan como favorita para la gala de la noche del 12 de marzo.

El filme de bajo presupuesto protagonizado por actores de origen asiático podría hacerse con el título a mejor película y desbancar a leyendas vivas de la historia del cine como Steven Spielberg, que compite con “The Fabelmans”, y a James Cameron, con la segunda parte de “Avatar”.

La lucha será difícil, pues el filme antibélico “All quiet on the western front”, de Edward Berger, y “The banshees of Inisherin”, de Martin McDonagh, ambas ganadoras en premios reputados de la industria, le pisan los talones con nueve nominaciones.

Sin embargo, las quinielas de medios especializados de Hollywood apuntan a que la segunda parte de la película protagonizada y producida por Tom Cruise “Top Gun: Maverick”, podría ser la verdadera rival de “Los Daniels”.

En palabras de Spielberg, la cinta de Cruise “salvó el trasero de Hollywood” al regresar a las salas de cine a una audiencia que se había retraído en casa viendo películas en “streaming” debido a la pandemia de covid-19, por lo que se cree que esa gratitud podría verse reflejada en la votación de sus miembros.

La competencia de este año también es una oportunidad para que actores relegados de Hollywood hagan justicia, como Brendan Fraser, que compite a mejor actor por “The Whale”, y Ke Huy Quan, que lucha por el título de mejor actor secundario con “Everything everywhere all at once”.

En 2022 ambos revivieron sus carreras después de años de no obtener oportunidades actorales trascendentes.

Colin Farrell (“The banshees of Inisherin”), Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”) y Austin Butler (“Elvis”) también luchan por su primer estatuilla.

Los ganadores de la jornada de los Óscar

Nominados a Mejor Película Premios Oscar 2023

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Sin novedad en el frente)

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Los espíritus de la isla)

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (Todo En Todas Partes Al Mismo Tiempo)

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Women Talking” (Ellas hablan)

Mejor Director

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Todd Field, “Tár”

Ruben Ostlund, “Triangle of Sadness”

Mejor Actriz

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mejor Actor

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Nominados a Mejor Fotografía Premios Oscar 2023

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

“Elvis”

“Empire of Light”

“Tár”

Mejor Montaje

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejor Guion Original

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Triangle of Sadness”

Mejor Guion Adaptado

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Living”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Women Talking”

Mejor Producción de Diseño

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

Mejor Película Internacional (o de Habla no Inglesa)

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Germany

“Argentina, 1985,” Argentina

“Close,” Belgium

“EO,” Poland

“The Quiet Girl,” Ireland

Mejor Película Animada Premios Oscar 2023

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“The Sea Beast”

“Turning Red”

Mejor Corto Animado

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

“The Flying Sailor”

“Ice Merchants”

“My Year of Dicks”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

Mejor Película Documental

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Fire of Love”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“Navalny”

Mejor Corto Documental

“The Elephant Whisperers”

“Haulout”

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“Stranger at the Gate”

Mejor Corto Animado

“An Irish Goodbye”

“Ivalu”

“Le Pupille”

“Night Ride”

“The Red Suitcase”

Mejores Efectos Visuales

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejor Canción Original

“Applause” (“Tell It Like a Woman”)

“Hold My Hand” (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

“Lift Me Up” (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

“Naatu Naatu” (“RRR”)

“This Is a Life” (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Mejor Banda Sonora Premios Oscar 2023

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

Mejor Sonido

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Elvis”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“The Whale”

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

“Babylon”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Premios Oscar Honoríficos

Peter Weir

Diane Warren

Michael J. Fox

Euzhan Palcy