Peso Pluma is currently a popular artist, but has faced criticism for his lyrics that reference narco culture and figures like Chapo Guzmán. He is set to perform at the Viña del Mar International Song Festival before headlining this year's Coachella. His participation in the festival has been controversial.

The organization of the Viña del Mar Festival ratified the presentation of the singer Peso Pluma in the event and defended that there are no legal or contractual arguments to revoke his participation.

According to the organization through a press release, they received the opinion of the representatives of TVN, the national state channel, which during Tuesday asked to cancel the presentation of the Mexican. In addition, they analyzed the request of the channels that will broadcast the event and of the concessions department of the city government, regarding the bidding conditions and the contract that governs the concession.

After the analysis, it was concluded that there was no legal or contractual basis to decide on the request of the TVN Board of Directors, which was made after a heated controversy about the glorification of “narcoculture” that characterizes the lyrics of the singer.

The discussion broke out after the publication of Alberto Mayol’s column “Peso Pluma in Viña: Sometimes you have to listen to the narco’s voice”, in BioBioChile, in which he criticized his participation in the iconic Viña del Mar International Song Festival from all political sectors. In it, the sociologist and left-leaning presidential candidate in 2017 questions the choice of the artist for a festival like Viña del Mar, given his associations and lyrics that apologize for the narco world.

However, the organization’s communiqué states that the mayor and councilors asked if there was a legal possibility to cancel the contract with Peso Pluma, but the legal departments of all parties involved confirmed that there were no legal or contractual arguments to cancel his performance.

Therefore, the organization confirmed that “the participation of the artist in the schedule of Viña 2024 is maintained”.

“The organization of the contest recognizes the international prestige of Peso Pluma as an artist. His music, in addition to millions of listens on all platforms, is also present on important stages, being confirmed yesterday for Coachella, one of the three largest festivals in the world,” the statement concludes.

According to BioBioChile’s sources, the main reason for not canceling Peso Pluma would lie in a possible “domino effect” that would make the festival unfeasible.

This reaction could mean that other artists invited to the event would simply decide not to perform, if they were to bring down the Mexican singer.

The “muse” of his songs

Peso Pluma, stage name of Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, is not only the artist of the moment, but also the center of criticism for his lyrics marked by the “narco culture” and characters such as “Chapo” Guzman and Nestor Isidro Garcia, the Nini.

His songs are all the rage in discos and parties, not to mention the performances that fill stadiums and increase television ratings. He will even headline the lineup of Coachella in April 2024.

It is known that Peso Puma has been threatened by Mexican cartels. In fact, in September 2023, he canceled a concert in Tijuana after receiving death threats via “narcomantas” signed by the Jalisco Cartel – New Generation (CJNG).

When reviewing his songs, one can indeed find clear references to the narco, despite the fact that the artist himself has said that his songs do not advocate violence.

Among the lyrics in which it is possible to identify that he talks about the narco world are:

“Las Morras”, by Peso Pluma and Blessd

“Las morras me besan, pues las vuelvo locas a todas

Se besan, ellas bailan y se alborotan

No ocupan flores, solo un polvo que es rosa

Y sigo bendecido, con lo mío en el camino, oh” —– “The girls kiss me, because I drive them all crazy

They kiss, they dance and get rowdy

They don’t take up flowers, just a powder that’s pink

And I’m still blessed, with mine on the road, oh”

In this song a direct reference is made to the synthetic drug “tusi”, which is indeed pink.

“Gavilán II”, by Peso Pluma and Tito Double P

A mí me gusta chambear.

Y si la orden es matar, esa no se cuestiona. (…) Y esos que se portan mal.

Aquí no hay chanza de hablar.

Los echo pa’ la fosa. Y sin tanto fantochear

Dependo de los Guzmán

Afirmativa la copia Un blindaje artesanal

Un tabaco pa’l rеlax y un lavado

De calzado militar

Dos pistolas y un SCAR

Visito a los amarrados —– I like to work

And if the order is to kill

that is not in question (…) And those who misbehave

Here there is no joke to talk about

I throw them into the pit I bring pure ex-military

And I command a crowd in my area And without so much fannishness

I depend on the Guzmán

Affirmative copy A handmade armor

A tobacco for relaxation and a wash

Of military footwear

Two pistols and a SCAR

I visit the moored

This song not only mentions “los Guzmán”, referring to one of Mexico’s biggest drug traffickers and his sons, but also Néstor Isidro García, the alleged head of security for the “Los Chapitos” cartel, according to Infobae.

“El Gavilán”, by Tony Aguirre and Peso Pluma

Pa’ chambear con don Iván

Soy de la gente del Chapo Guzmán

No me muevan que me puedo enojar

Me les presento, soy El Gavilán —- To work with don Iván

I’m one of Chapo Guzmán’s people.

Don’t move me or I might get angry

I introduce myself, I’m El Gavilán

But before El Gavilán II, there is the song El Gavilán, and this one clearly makes explicit reference to Chapo Guzmán himself and the links that “El Gavilán” has with one of Mexico’s most notorious and dangerous drug traffickers.

“PRC”, by Natanael Cano and Peso Pluma

Y, bien forrados, los paquetes van

No hay pendiente, no puedo fallar

Siempre estoy listo para cruzar

Polvo, ruedas y también cristal —- Y, bien forrados, los paquetes van

No slope, can’t miss

I am always ready to cross

dust, wheels and also glass

Both the song’s video and lyrics make a direct apology to the narco life, making reference to the “paquetes” and drug trafficking.

The news site Sol de Hermosillo points out that, according to journalist Juan Pablo Arredondo, a specialist in gender issues and coordinator of #DatosDuros, 77.27% of the lyrics of singer Peso Pluma are related to drug use or the sale of substances.