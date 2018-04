Modelo cuenta cómo la dismorfia corporal la llevó a comer sólo 800 calorías diarias

And that's a wrap!! Beyond thankful for my second year in a row walking for @victoriassecret ūü§ó thank you @ed_razek @johndavidpfeiffer @10magazine @monica.mitro and @vspink ‚̧ԳŹūüíô

A post shared by Bridget Malcolm (@bridgetmalcolm) on Nov 30, 2016 at 1:01pm PST