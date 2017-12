¿Eran necesarios estos retoques? 10 "fails" del Photoshop que marcaron este 2017

Beauty alert! 💄Stunning #jenniferlawrence is addicted to the new #dioraddictliptattoo, the first bare skin sensation lip tint by @diormakeup created by @peterphilipsmakeup. Jennifer Lawrence is wearing Natural Cherry shade 761 #diormakeup #lipstick

A post shared by Dior Official (@dior) on Jun 1, 2017 at 3:22am PDT