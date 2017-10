Hombre que robó camioneta para ayudar en Las Vegas recibe mensaje de dueño del vehículo

Hero #allthingsfirearms ••• #Repost @cabotguns ・・・ #Repost @officermeraz This Marine Sergeant Taylor Winston and his friend Jenn Lewis. They were at the concert in Las Vegas when the massacre occurred. They ran away to safety, managing to dodge bullets. Once out of the hot zone, civilians were running their own EMT services and in the chaos there were yet to be any ambulances around. . This devil dog adapted and overcame to find a work truck left behind with keys. He commandeered it and ferried dozens of critically injured people to the hospital after off duty EMTs and nurses had triaged them. . Semper Fi to this man and his girlfriend. . . . #hero #marinevet #taylorwinston #lasvegasstrip #prayforlasvegas #semperfi #oorah

