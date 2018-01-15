Ángel de Victoria’s Secret acusa que revista la sacó por no ser suficientemente delgada

Publicado por
La modelo de Victoria’s Secret, Nina Agdal, acusó que sus fotos fueron eliminadas de una revista por no ser suficientemente delgada.
La joven, de origen danés, usó su cuenta de Instagram para criticar la situación y a la industria del modelaje en general, por su obsesión por mostrar una apariencia homogénea para las mujeres.
En la ocasión, dijo haber estado entusiasmada con unas fotografías que utilizaría una revista (sin revelar el nombre), que luego decidió no usarlas, aparentemente por sus medidas. Según ella, esto demuestra que el negocio de la moda tiene estándares muy poco realistas de belleza.
“Hoy, estoy decepcionada y consternada por la realidad aún muy dura de esta industria. Hace unos meses, acepté sacarme fotos con un equipo creativo en el que creía y con el que estaba emocionada de colaborar”, comenzó explicando la modelo de 25 años.
“Mi agente recibió un correo electrónico -sin disculpas- concluyendo que no ejecutarían mi portada porque ‘no se reflejaba bien mi talento’ y ‘no se ajustaba a su mercado"”, comentó, añadiendo que la revista afirmó que su apariencia no encajaba con la de su portafolio y que no le quedaba bien la ropa que usaron en la sesión.
Today, I’m disappointed and appalled at the still very harsh reality of this industry. A few months ago, I agreed to shoot with a creative team I believed in and was excited to collaborate with. When my agent received an unapologetic email concluding they would not run my cover/story because it “did not reflect well on my talent” and “did not fit their market,” the publisher claimed my look deviated from my portfolio and that I did not fit into the (sample size) samples, which is completely false. If anyone has any interest in me, they know I am not an average model body – I have an athletic build and healthy curves. After a tough year of taking a step back from the insensitive and unrealistic pressures of this industry and dealing with paralyzing social anxiety, I walked into that shoot as a 25 year old WOMAN feeling more comfortable in my own skin and healthier than ever before. Some days I’m a sample size, some days I’m a size 4, some a 6. I am not built as a runway model and have never been stick thin. Now more than ever, I embrace my curves and work diligently in the gym to stay strong and most of all, sane. I am proud to say that my body has evolved from when I started this crazy ride as a 16 year old GIRL with unhealthy and insufficient eating habits. So, shame on you and thank you to the publisher for reaffirming how important it is to live your truth and say it out loud, no matter who you are or what size. I decided to release an image to draw awareness and support of an issue that's bigger than just myself and affects so many people not just in the fashion industry, but in general, with the goal of bringing women from all over together in a celebration of our bodies. Let's find ways to build each other up instead of constantly finding ways to tear each other down. #bodyshaming #bodyimage #selfimage #dietculture #mybodymybusiness
Continuó agregando que cualquiera que conozca su trabajo sabe que no tiene un cuerpo de modelo promedio, pues ella es atlética y curvilínea en lugar de delgada.
Agdal dijo que está orgullosa de su cuerpo y se sintió segura el día de la sesión de fotos. En este sentido, asegura que a pesar de haber caído esta vez, está orgullosa de su cuerpo y trabaja para mantenerlo.
“Me enorgullece decir que mi cuerpo ha evolucionado desde que comencé este viaje loco como una chica de 16 años con hábitos alimenticios insalubres e insuficientes. Así que debería darles vergüenza y gracias a la revista por reafirmar lo importante que es vivir tu verdad y decirla en voz alta, sin importar quién seas o de qué tamaño eres”, indicó.
“Decidí lanzar una imagen para llamar la atención y apoyar un tema que es más grande que yo misma y afecta a mucha gente no sólo en la industria de la moda, sino en general, con el objetivo de unir a mujeres de todas partes en una celebración de nuestro cuerpos”, afirmó.
La publicación de Nina recibió más de 129 mil “Me gusta”, y cientos de comentarios agradeciendo su valentía.