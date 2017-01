Mujer bajó más de 45 kilos luego de descubrir una cruel infidelidad de su marido que la trataba de "gorda"

#TransformationTuesday 💚💚💚 … Why can't I eat whatever I want like that girl and be thin? It's ok my day was so stressful I'll "treat" myself and start again on Monday! I don't need a shake or help I can do this "naturally" and by myself. I'll start as soon as I get the gym membership. I'll start as soon as I buy that fancy treadmill. It's my birthday month l'll start next month. It's the holidays I'll start January. 😐 All things I would tell myself over and over and over for like 20+ years. Until in all honesty my life fell apart and this amazing company found me exactly when I needed it the most. The question I get asked the most … YES I lost all 102 lbs on Herbalife and if it works? Well I think results speak for themselves. When I came to terms with my reality I gained the power to change it the moment what I wanted was bigger than my excuses. 💚💚💚💚 ———————————————— #Consumers who use Herbalife Formula 1 twice per day as part of a healthy lifestyle can generally expect to lose around 0.5 to 1 pound per week. Participants in a 12-week, single-blind, study used Formula 1 twice per day (once as a meal and once as a snack) with a reduced calorie diet and a goal of 30 minutes of exercise per day. Participants followed either a high protein diet or a standard protein diet. Participants in both groups lost about 8.5 pounds.

A photo posted by Betsy Ayala ⬇️ 103 Lbs (@queen_b_b) on Oct 4, 2016 at 2:18pm PDT