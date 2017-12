Labial verde: el excéntrico cosmético que Rihanna impone como tendencia

Fenty Beauty #MatteMoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick Collection ALL 14 SHADES NAMED Available December 26th @ 9am 😍😍 1: Clapback 2: Saw-C 3: Candy Venom 4: Midnight Wasabi 5: Griselda 6: One Of The Boyz 7: Ya Dig?! 8: Up 2 No Good 9: Single 10: PMS 11: Shawty 12: Ma’ Damn 13: Spanked 14: Freckle Fiesta

