Mamá fitness recrea polémica foto que le valió miles de críticas

A casi 5 años de la controversia que generó una foto suya junto a sus tres hijos, María Kang -conocida en las redes sociales como la “mamá fitness”- recreó la imagen.
Fue en el año 2013 cuando la madre estadounidense de entonces 32 años publicó una instantánea en internet, donde aparecía posando con un conjunto deportivo revelando una figura increíblemente tonificada, rodeada por sus tres hijos, de 8 meses, 2 y 3 años respectivamente. Pero el problema no fue la foto, sino que la leyenda que la acompañaba que decía: “What’s your excuse?” (¿Cuál es tu excusa?).
Tras volverse viral, la imagen desató una gran polémica, pues muchos usuarios se enfurecieron con ella, tildándola de “odiosa”, “falsa” y hasta “mala madre”, junto con acusarla de avergonzar a las mujeres con sobrepeso y promover un estereotipo de belleza poco realista.
Cuando ya el revuelo quedó en el olvido, la mujer ahora con 37 años quiso recrear la captura pero esta vez con sus hijos mucho más grandes y una frase más empática: “What’s your reason?” (¿Cuál es tu razón?)
Recordemos que tras la controversia, Kang se defendió asegurando que su mensaje no tenía que ver con belleza, sino que con salud, y que los defensores de la aceptación de la imagen corporal fueron crueles. “La gente realmente me funó por ser saludable. Fui atacada en serio”, indicó en esa oportunidad.
Tras la polémica, Kang lanzó el movimiento “No excuses mom”, un proyecto sin fines de lucro que ofrece entrenamiento y apoyo a las madres que quieren ejercitarse.
Por otro lado, en 2016 Kang reconoció que había subido casi 5 kilos y publicó una foto en bikini sin retocar, explicando que hace más de un año que no sentía preparada para posar frente a una cámara así.
“Hubo constantes eventos, niños, estrés e incluso algo de depresión, que me impidieron cumplir mis objetivos trimestrales. A pesar de lo ‘indispuesta’ que me sentí, pensé en todas las mujeres a las que animo para estar orgullosas de lo lejos que han llegado y para celebrar su cuerpo en cada etapa de progresión. No estoy de ninguna manera fuera de forma, pero definitivamente y sin dudas soy dura conmigo misma porque rara vez veo piel extra, celulitis, músculos o una talla mayor a 36 en la portada de una revista”, afirmó entonces.
“Esta es una foto en bruto sin ningún retoque, sin preparación y sin vergüenza. Estoy volviendo a encontrar mi belleza, estoy descubriendo mi fortaleza nuevamente y estoy volviendo a aprender lo que significa ser valiente, audaz y sin disculparme por el lugar en el que estoy en el camino de mi vida”, agregó.
Además, publicó un libro llamado Dieta de No Más Excusas, hizo un “calendario sin excusas” con imágenes de mamás fitness con cuerpos diversos, y reveló que sufrió de un trastorno alimentario cuando era veinteañera.
“Todavía me encanta la palabra ‘excusa’, es parte de lo que soy, pero crea una barrera para las personas que no están preparadas para abordar los problemas de salud y sentir vergüenza por ellos. Todos tenemos excusas sobre por qué no estamos saludables, pero una vez que las identificamos, necesitamos razones para mantenernos saludables”, indicó a Yahoo! Lifestyle.
“Mis hijos han crecido, mis prioridades han cambiado y entiendo más los verdaderos desafíos de salud que enfrentan las mujeres”, añadió, asegurando que ahora es “más empática y cuidadosa” con su lenguaje.
Kang reveló que aún hace mucho ejercicio, y que le complica la visión que tienen algunas personas sobre la actividad física.
“Recientemente le pedí a un amigo que hiciera ejercicio conmigo y me dijo: ‘No quiero entrenar porque no odio mi cuerpo’. Le respondí: ‘Debes entrenar porque amas tu cuerpo’. Amar a tu cuerpo no es llevar un bikini y usar un hashtag, es tratar bien tu cuerpo”, sentenció.
