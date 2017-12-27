Hermana de Beyoncé suspende show tras revelar que lucha contra un extraño padecimiento

Este miércoles la hermana menor de Beyoncé, Solange, utilizó sus redes sociales para anunciar la cancelación de su show de fin de año que tenía programado en Johannesburgo, Sudáfrica, debido a un extraño padecimiento con el que ha debido lidiar en el último tiempo.
Según explicó en su perfil de Instagram, la artista padece disfunción autonómica -llamada también disautonomía-, desorden en el sistema nervioso autónomo (SNA) que afecta a varios órganos, por insuficiencia simpática y parasimpática conjunta.
De acuerdo a la Revista Chilena de Epilepsia, sus síntomas son muy variados ya que el SNA controla el funcionamiento del aparato cardiovascular, el aparato gastrointestinal, la vejiga, la función sexual y la termorregulación.
“Típicamente los pacientes se quejan de trastornos visuales (por ejemplo visión borrosa, en túnel u oscurecimiento de la visión), sensaciones tales como mareos, vacío, vahido y sensación de desmayo, así como dolor de cuello y hombros”, señala el citado portal.
Wrote, deleted and re wrote this like 5 times… Still not sure what exactly or how much I want to share… However it’s so important to me for the people in South Africa, a place that has tremendous meaning to me and that has given me SO SO MUCH, to know why I won’t be performing at Afro Punk this NYE. The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through an Autonomic Disorder. It been a journey that hasn’t been easy on me… Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all. It’s a complicated diagnoses , and I’m still learning so much myself, but right now, my doctors are not clearing me for such an extended lengthy flight, and doing a rigorous show right after. I can’t put into words how saddened and sorry I am that I am unable to perform for you guys this NYE, there is simply no other place I wanted to be than there with my family to bring in 2018 with you…….but I give you my ABSOLUTE WORD I will come back with AfroPunk and deliver this performance…..as it is so extremely important to me to connect with the people who have so closely inspired me in so many ways. I can’t thank Afro Punk enough for their support, and to all of the other festivals this past summer/fall who have known about my health, kept it confidential, and gone out of their way to make me feel supported while doing these shows. As a part of the self care that I’ve tried to encourage this past year, it needs to start with myself, and I’m looking forward to doing a better job of this 2018. This past year has been one of the most fulfilling of my life… Performing this record and experiencing the energy exchange with you guys has been astounding, and I’m so excited about continuing to do the work I feel so absolutely humbled and appreciative to be doing next year. It gives me life.
En su publicación, Solange comenzó señalando: “Escribí, borré y reescribí esto unas cinco veces… Aún no estoy segura exactamente qué o cuánto quiero compartir. De todas formas, para mi es sumamente importante que la gente de Sudáfrica, un lugar tremendamente significativo para mi y que me ha dado mucho, sepa por qué no me presentaré en el Afro Punk de vísperas de Año Nuevo”.
“Los últimos cinco meses he estado en tratamiento y luchando contra la disfunción autonómica. Es un viaje que no ha sido fácil para mi”, agregó. “A veces me siento genial y en otras no me siento bien para nada”, aseguró.
“Es un diagnóstico complicado, y aún estoy aprendiendo mucho sobre mí, pero ahora mismo, mis doctores no me están autorizando para un viaje tan largo, y hacer un rigoroso show justo después”, sentenció.
Junto con lamentar no poder cumplir con el concierto que tenía agendado, Solange agradeció a la organización del evento por su apoyo, además de demostrar su gratitud hacia los últimos festivales en los que ha estado por mantener en secreto su enfermedad.
“Este último año ha sido uno de los más completos de mi vida. Presentar este disco y experimentar el intercambio de energía con ustedes ha sido increíble, y estoy tan emocionada por seguir haciendo el trabajo que me hace sentir absolutamente humilde y apreciaría seguirlo haciendo el próximo año. Me da vida”, sentenció.
Rápidamente la artista se llenó de mensajes de cariño y apoyo por parte de sus seguidores.