Kate Moss en Chile: se reunió con Daniela Vega y lució vestido de diseñadora nacional

Thank you Kate @katemossagency , it was an honor meeting and dressing such an amazing and empowered legend like you! This dress was made 100% inspired in you, in your style, in your history, in your energy. Thank you for this unbelievable opportunity, and for accepting my creation with such a deep appreciation ‚ö°ÔłŹūüĖ§ Gracias @imc_management por confiar en m√≠ una vez m√°s #katemoss #katemossagency #hautecouture #chileandesigner #javierajordan #byjavierajordan #ostrichfeathers #velvet #blackdress

A post shared by Javiera Jord√°n ¬ģ (@javierajordan) on Apr 10, 2018 at 4:19pm PDT