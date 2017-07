Katy Perry presentará premios MTV Music Awards

I’ve been training with @MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I’m on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson. Come August 27th, I’ll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids 👩🏼‍🚀

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jul 27, 2017 at 11:20am PDT