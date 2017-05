Radiohead celebrará 20 años de "Ok Computer" con una reedición más extensa del disco

Next month marks the 20 year anniversary of Radiohead's seminal 1997 album OK Computer, and while the band have been silent on whether they'll commemorate the occasion, fans believe a series of mysterious posters could be hinting at some sort of anniversary event. Graphics that reference both the band's OK Computer-era artwork and the lyrics to "Fitter Happier" have been spotted in a handful of cities around the world, including London, Berlin, Los Angeles, New York and Amsterdam. Here's a photo from a fan in Shoreditch. 😀 #morefear

