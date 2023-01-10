Este martes los Globos de Oro realizan su edición del 2023 en Beverly Hills, California, EE.UU. En el evento encargado de premiar a lo mejor del cine y la televisión, reúne a actores de la talla de Salma Hayek, Jennifer Coolidge, a Glen Powell.

La ceremonia regresó a las pantallas luego de que el año pasado no fuera televisada tras el boicot de la industria audiovisual. Cabe recordar que esta manifestación se realizó luego de las acusaciones de corrupción y falta de diversidad de sus responsables.

Tras la polémica, el comediante Jerrod Carmichael, será el anfitrión de la velada, donde resaltan nominados como Emma D’Arcy (House of The Dragon), Brendan Fraser (The Wale) y Olivia Coleman (Empire of Light). A continuación te dejamos la lista completa de nominados y ganadores de los premios.

Nominados a los Globos de Oro 2023:

Globos de Oro 2023: Cine:

Mejor película dramática

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejor actriz de película dramática

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Olivia Colman, “Empire of Light”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Mejor actor de película dramática

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Hugh Jackman, “The Son”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection”

Mejor película musical o de comedia

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Triangle of Sadness”

Mejor actriz en película musical o comedia

Lesley Manville, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Margot Robbie, “Babylon”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Menu”

Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mejor actor en película musical o comedia

Diego Calva, “Babylon”

Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Adam Driver, “White Noise”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu”

Mejor película animada

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Inu-Oh”

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Turning Red”

Mejor película extranjera

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina, U.S.)

“Close” (Belgium)

“Decision to Leave” (South Korea)

“RRR” (India)

Mejor actriz de reparto

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Dolly de Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”

Carey Mulligan, “She Said”

Mejor actor de reparto

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brad Pitt, “Babylon”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

Mejor Director

James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Mejor guion de película

Todd Field, “Tár”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”

Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, “The Fabelmans”

Mejor guion original

Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Alexandre Desplat, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Women Talking”

Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”

John Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Mejor canción original

“Carolina” by Taylor Swift (“Where the Crawdads Sing”)

“Ciao Papa” by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”)

“Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

“Lift Me Up” by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

“Naatu Naatu” by M.M. Keeravani, Chandrabose (“RRR”)

Globos de Oro: Televisión y streaming

Series de televisión- drama

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“House of the Dragon”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

Mejor actriz en series de televisión de drama

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Hilary Swank, “Alaska Daily”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Mejor actor en serie de televisión de drama

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”

Diego Luna, “Andor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Mejor serie de televisión musical o comedia

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Wednesday”

Mejor actriz de serie de televisión de comedia o musical

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Mejor actor en serie de comedia o musical

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Mejor serie limitada

“Black Bird”

“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“The Dropout”

“Pam & Tommy”

“The White Lotus”

Mejor actriz en serie limitada

Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”

Julia Roberts, “Gaslit”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Mejor actor en serie limitada

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie limitada

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Niecy Nash, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”

Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada

F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”

Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient”

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Richard Jenkins, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy”

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie musical o de comedia

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Mejor actor de reparto en serie musical o comedia

John Lithgow, “The Old Man”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”

John Turturro, “Severance”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”