Modelo de talla grande demuestra que los ángulos lo son todo cuando se trata de fotos

And just a reminder people how quickly somebody can look through a different angle and pose. @iskra mimicked how people do the 'thigh gap pose' for photos 👏. Angles, retouching, position all can dramatically change a body. I'm content with my body and I only eat high quality local food, a lot I grew myself. So it's also affordable, farmers markets are usually cheaper than supermarkets @topangafarmersmarket higher quality produce. I believe the highest quality food is what is key, it's so rich you don't eat much and you need to eat a lot of local seasonal vegetables. And perhaps start a garden and nurture Mother 🌎 Nature back, #compost #growbiointensive #foodforthought #amazonian #robynlawleyeats

A photo posted by Robyn Lawley (@robynlawley) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:09pm PST