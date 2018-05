Protagonista de The Vampire Diaries fabricó su propio vino en Chile

We did it! We did it! We did it! It‚Äôs the most magical day here in Chile at @vik_wine . This vineyard is the most holistic and inspiring place I‚Äôve ever been. With this team of wine-making mastery I‚Äôve put together a special blend that I can NOT wait to share with you. A tremendous amount of trial and error, exploration and bonding over the passion, the art, the science and the love of nature and wine- I feel so proud of this wine. Labels being made as we speak, bottling, storing under the cool Chilean ground and shipping happening. Wow, what an experience… I love this so very much

A post shared by iansomerhalder (@iansomerhalder) on May 4, 2018 at 12:19pm PDT