The legal period set by the Chilean Electoral Service to carry out the campaign ahead of Sunday’s run-off election ends tonight at 23:59. Hence both the right’s candidate, former president Sebastián Piñera, and the leftist coalition in power’s candidate, former news anchor Alejandro Guillier, have rallies scheduled this evening in Santiago, the country’s capital.

Mr Guillier will set his right in front the seat of Government, La Moneda, in central Santiago, at the entrance of Paseo Bulnes, where two stages have been set up to receive, as of 18:30, an estimated 30 thousand supporters.

On the other hand, Mr Piñera’s closing show started at seven o’clock at Teatro Caupolicán, venue located in Central Santiago as well. The arrival of the former head of State to the rally is scheduled at nine o’clock, where he will deliver a speech in front of, approximately, 5 thousand people.

Guillier will have as a guest former Uruguayan president, José “Pepe” Mujica, who called for unity among Chilean progressives.

Besides, on Wednesday, Mr Guillier received the support of several key faces from Chile’s third political force, Frente Amplio (Broad Front), coalition who denied declaring a stance after the first round, which was supposed to be a resounding success for Piñera, a conservative billionaire, but who failed to surpass the 40% of preferences.

The businessman reminded the public of the support he received from Liliana Tintori, wife of the Venezuelan opposition leader, Leopoldo López. Today, Mr Piñera also received Mauricio Macri’s backing, the Argentine president.

Nevertheless, and even though Mr Piñera said Patch Adams himself supported him, the doctor took to Twitter to state that he “does not support him” because he does not like his political views for the country.

Abstention, analysts say, will increase in comparison to November’s Election, as only 46% of those allowed to vote went to the polls, which makes the result of the process quite uncertain, with both coalitions carefully playing their cards until this Sunday.