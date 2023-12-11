Ya se revelaron los nominados para los Globos de Oro 2024, evento que destaca lo mejor del cine y la televisión. El evento se llevará a cabo el próximo domingo 7 de enero.

En el apartado de cine, destacan películas como “Oppenheimer,” “Maestro,” y “Barbie,” cada una liderando su respectiva categoría.

Entre las estrellas nominadas se encuentran nombres reconocidos como Pedro Pascal, Bradley Cooper, Lily Gladstone, Nicolas Cage, y Jennifer Lawrence, quienes compiten por los codiciados premios de Mejor Actor y Actriz en distintas categorías.

Globos de Oro 2024: Nominados de Cine

Drama

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

“Maestro” (Netflix)

“Past Lives” (A24)

“The Zone of Interest” (A24)

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)

Musical o Comedia

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)

“Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

“American Fiction” (MGM)

“The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

“May December” (Netflix)

“Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Animada

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

“Suzume”

“Wish”

De habla no inglesa

Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Mejor actor Drama

Bradley Cooper – “Maestro”

Andrew Scott – “All of us strangers”

Cillian Murphy – “Oppenheimer”

Colman Domingo – “Rustin”

Barry Keoghan – “Saltburn”

Leonardo DiCaprio – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Mejor actriz Drama

Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”

Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”

Annette Bening — “Nyad”

Greta Lee — “Past Lives”

Cailee Spaeny — “Priscilla”

Mejor actor Musical o Comedia

Nicolas Cage — “Dream Scenario”

Timothée Chalamet — “Wonka”

Matt Damon — “Air”

Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”

Joaquin Phoenix — “Beau Is Afraid”

Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”

Mejor actriz Musical o Comedia

Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros.)

Jennifer Lawrence – “No Hard Feelings” (Sony Pictures)

Natalie Portman – “May December” (Netflix)

Alma Pöysti – “Fallen Leaves” (B Plan Distribution, Pandora Film)

Margot Robbie – “Barbie” (Warner Bros.)

Emma Stone – “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

Mejor actor de reparto

Willem Dafoe — “Poor Things”

Robert DeNiro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”

Charles Melton — “May December”

Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”

Mejor actriz de reparto

Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”

Jodie Foster — “Nyad”

Julianne Moore — “May December”

Rosamund Pike — “Saltburn”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”

Mejor Director

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”

Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”

Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Celine Song — “Past Lives”

Mejor Guión

“Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

“Poor Things” — Tony McNamara

“Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

“Past Lives” — Celine Song

“Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Mejor banda sonora

Ludwig Göransson — “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

Jerskin Fendrix — “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

Robbie Robertson — “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

Mica Levi — “The Zone of Interest” (A24)

Daniel Pemberton — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)

Joe Hisaishi — “The Boy and the Heron” (GKids)

Mejor canción

“Addicted to Romance,” She Came to Me

“Dance the Night,” Barbie

“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie

“Peaches,” Super Mario Bros.

“Road to Freedom,” Rustin

“What Was I Made For,” Barbie

Desempeño notable en la taquilla

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Disney)

“John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate Films)

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” (Paramount Pictures)

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” (AMC Theatres)

Especial de Comedia

Ricky Gervais — “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”

Trevor Noah — “Trevor Noah: Where Was I”

Chris Rock — “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”

Amy Schumer — “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”

Sarah Silverman — “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”

Wanda Sykes — “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”

Globos de Oro 2024: Nominados TV

Drama

“1923” (Paramount+)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Diplomat” (Netflix)

“The Last of Us” (HBO)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

“Succession” (HBO)

Musical o Comedia

“The Bear” (FX)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Barry” (HBO)

Serie limitada

“Beef” (Netflix)

“Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

“Daisy Jones & the Six” (Amazon Prime Video)

“All the Light We Cannot See” (Netflix)

“Fellow Travelers” (Showtime)

“Fargo” (FX)

Mejor actor Drama

Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us” (HBO)

Kieran Culkin — “Succession” (HBO)

Jeremy Strong — “Succession” (HBO)

Brian Cox — “Succession” (HBO)

Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)

Dominic West — “The Crown” (Netflix)

Mejor actriz Drama

Bella Ramsey -“The Last of Us”

Emma Stone – “The Curse”

Helen Mirren – “1923”

Imelda Staunton – “The Crown”

Keri Russell – “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook – “Succession”

Mejor actor Musical o Comedia

Bill Hader – “Barry”

Jason Segel – “Shrinking”

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White – “The Bear”

Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building”

Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building”

Mejor actriz Musical o Comedia

Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear” (Hulu)

Natasha Lyonne — “Poker Face” (Peacock)

Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Elle Fanning – “The Great” (Hulu)

Mejor actor Serie limitada

David Oyelowo – “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Jon Hamm – “Fargo”

Matt Bomer – “Fellow Travelers”

Sam Claflin – “Daisy Jones and the Six”

Steven Yeun – “Beef”

Woody Harrelson – “White House Plumbers”

Mejor actriz Serie limitada

Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry”

Elizabeth Olsen — “Love and Death”

Juno Temple — “Fargo”

Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers”

Ali Wong — “Beef”

Mejor actor de reparto Drama / Musical o Comedia

Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”

Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession”

James Marsden — “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — “The Bear”

Alan Ruck — “Succession”

Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession”

Mejor actriz de reparto Drama / Musical o Comedia

Abby Elliott -“The Bear”

Christina Ricci – “Yellowjackets”

Elizabeth Debicki – “The Crown”

Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso”

J. Smith-Cameron – “Succession”

Meryl Streep – “Only Murders in the Building”