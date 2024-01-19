The agreement seeks mutual collaboration in order to provide information necessary for the investigation of crimes against persons, violent crimes, cyber crimes and financial crimes, among other expressions of organized crime.

The government of Chile, through the Ministry of the Interior and Public Security, signed a collaboration agreement with the government of Venezuela, in order to confront the different aspects of transnational organized crime.

The signing was made by the Undersecretary of the Interior, Manuel Monsalve, while the Vice Minister of the Integrated Criminal Investigation System, José Ramírez, signed for Venezuela.

The agreement seeks mutual collaboration for the purpose of facilitating information, within the scope of their respective national jurisdictions, specific competencies and in the fulfillment of their functions.

It would involve the exchange of information necessary for the investigation of crimes against persons, violent crimes, cyber crimes and financial crimes, among other expressions of organized crime, as well as promoting the exchange of specialized knowledge and participation in training activities.

The parties will promote seven actions in particular, being the first one the trainings between both parties, “atingentes to the criminogenic realities of each country”; the second point considers the exchange of information related to good investigative practices; the third is to share biometric and decadactilar information, with investigative purposes, in order to achieve an efficient and expeditious identification of persons of Venezuelan nationality in Chile, and Chilean in Venezuela, who are allegedly or known to be linked to criminal acts.

The fourth point of the agreement will also allow the generation of early warnings when “new modus operandi, germination of gangs or emerging criminal organizations, discovery of new criminal niches” are registered; while the fifth point promotes the maintenance and updating of lists of fugitives from justice, with the consequent implementation of active border alerts.

Undersecretary Manuel Monsalve valued the signing and commented that it is “an unprecedented event” and that it will allow “reaffirming the bonds of collaboration to protect our peoples from a common threat, which affects our countries, affects the security of the citizens of our countries and for which we are establishing links and procedures to protect them”.

A similar assessment was made by the Chilean ambassador to Venezuela, Jaime Gazmuri, who took the opportunity to propose similar collaboration throughout South America.

“We should also advance in the framework of a collaboration at the level of at least all the police forces in South America, because the links of organized crime, as I say, are becoming more and more transnational,” said the ambassador,

Finally, the sixth initiative will allow the “exchange of information regarding convicted persons who are inmates in penitentiary detention centers”, and the seventh point specifies the exchange of “criminal records of investigative targets linked to violent crimes, transnational organized crime, cybercrime and other crimes between both countries”.