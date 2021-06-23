Magallanes, Chile’s southernmost region, reached its 80% vaccination goal with two doses.

The Government confirmed the milestone Tuesday and celebrated how young people in the area are responding to the effort.

Health undersecretary Paula Daza said that over 80% of those aged 18 to 23 have received at least one jab.

However, restrictions are not to be lifted and masks are going nowhere.

Daza dismissed the idea after rumours about lifting the mask mandate in Magallanes started to gain traction.

She also called for people to keep social distancing in place as well as other pandemic-related precautionary measures.

Until Tuesday night, 79.66% of the country’s target population had received one injection.

Also on Tuesday, Chile started to vaccinate minors aged 12 to 17.

So far, 1.5 million Chileans have contracted the virus and 31,690 of those have died from covid-19.