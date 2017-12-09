El increíble cambio de una pareja que decidió adelgazar: juntos pesaban 347 kilos

Último cómputo:
Lexi y Danny son una pareja de enamorados oriunda de Terre Haute, Indiana. Juntos, enfrentaban un grave problema de salud: la obesidad extrema.
Y es que la pareja acumulaba más de 347 kilógramos que, según reconocieron, generaban diversos problemas en su vida diaria.
Eso, hasta que en pleno año nuevo, el 1 de enero de 2016, decidieron comprometerse en un desafío: el de bajar de peso.
Fue más de un año y medio de someterse a ejercicios físicos y dietas. “No teníamos un plan de comidas, cirugía, entrenador personal, pero lo que sí teníamos era el uno para el otro y la motivación interna para trabajar duro todos los días”, relataron en su cuenta de Instagram.
Y es que la mujer, con 26 años, llegó a pesar 220 kilos y él, con la misma edad, 127 kilos.
Sus razones eran claras: la paternidad. “Queríamos ser padres en el futuro y vivir una vida más larga juntos. No teníamos idea de que en poco más de un año y seis meses seríamos una pareja completamente diferente. Puede que hayamos perdido peso, pero también nos hemos acercado más”, relataron.
Respecto de la relación de pareja, Lexi escribió que “este hombre (Danny) ha estado a mi lado durante los últimos 10 años y no me ha tratado diferente por mi peso”. “Todos merecemos vivir una vida de la que estamos enamorados y tener gente a nuestro alrededor que haga que valga la pena vivirla”, sentenció.
Lo cierto es que el cambio es completamente radical. Al menos así lo ha mostrado la pareja en sus redes sociales.
Puedes ver algunas imágenes a continuación:
