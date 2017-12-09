El increíble cambio de una pareja que decidió adelgazar: juntos pesaban 347 kilos

#transformationtuesday -392👇 since @dannyreed5 & I set a New Years Resolution together 1/1/16. We didnt have a meal plan, surgery, personal trainer, but what we did have was each other & the motivation within to work hard every single day. We wanted to be parents in the future and live a longer life together. We had no idea that in just over a year 6 months we would be a completely different couple. We may have lost the weight but we have grown closer together. Pound by pound, step by step, day by day – we have transformed our lives and molded our bodies into the people we've always wanted to be. This man has been by my side for the last 10 years and treated me no different at 485lbs than he does at 182lbs. We all deserve to live a life we are in love with and have people around that make it worth living. We hope others will hear our story & decide not to give up! ——————————————————————————— Dietbet just started but you can join for 14 days after! Time to get back on track! Thanksgiving is over – dont let Thanksgiving stop your goals! Fedup & ready to change? Time to finish 2017 strong! Time to reset after thanksgiving, win money for christmas & rock those outfits when you see all your family! Lose weight, share tips/recipes, giveaways including fedup tees, lulagems.com $100 wardrobe, @proteinmilkshake protein, & get paid! Link in bio or dietbet.com/fatgirlfedup #goals #motivation #fit #fitfam #obesetobeast #weightloss #weightlossjourney #motivation #fattofit #fitcouple #dietbet #diet #selflove #plussize #effyourbeautystandards #fitspo #countingcalories #motivation #fitness #gym #anytimefitness #fitspo #losingweight #weightlosstransformation #transform #gymlife #fitnessmotivation #diet #thickfit #dietbet #fatgirlfedupsdietbet #extremeweightloss #anytimefitness

A post shared by Lexiiii ❤ (@fatgirlfedup) on Nov 28, 2017 at 7:57pm PST