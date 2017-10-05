Taylor Swift se convierte en la artista con más nominaciones en los Mtv EMA’s

La artista estadounidense Taylor Swift se convirtió en la cantante con más nominaciones en los premios EMA’s de MTV que se celebrarán el próximo 12 de noviembre.

Así lo confirmó el propio portal del canal de música, quienes revelaron el listado de nominados que serán elegidos por el público a través del mismo sitio.

Taylor Swift lidera las nominaciones con seis menciones, que incluyen la de Mejor Video por su hit “Look What You Made Me Do”. Quienes la siguen de cerca son Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran y Kendrick Lamar, con cinco nominaciones y cuatro, los dos últimos.

En tanto, los artistas ganadores serán revelados el domingo 12 de noviembre en una ceremonia transmitida a todo el planeta desde el SSE Arena en Wembley, Londres.

Revisa aquí la lista completa:

MEJOR ARTISTA MÉXICO

Café Tacvba

Caloncho

Mon Laferte

Natalia Lafourcade

Sofia Reyes

MEJOR ARTISTA CENTROAMÉRICA

J Balvin

Maluma

Morat

Piso 21

Sebastián Yatra

MEJOR ARTISTA LATINOAMÉRICA SUR

Airbag

Carajo

Indios

Lali

Oriana

MEJOR CANCIÓN

Clean Bandit – Rockabye ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie

DJ Khaled – Wild Thoughts ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller

Ed Sheeran – Shape of You

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee – Despacito (Remix) ft. Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back

MEJOR ARTISTA

Ariana Grande

Ed Sheeran

Kendrick Lamar

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

MEJOR LOOK

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Rita Ora

Taylor Swift

ZAYN

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Dua Lipa

Julia Michaels

Khalid

KYLE

Rag’n’Bone Man

MEJOR ARTISTA POP

Camila Cabello

Demi Lovato

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

MEJOR VIDEO

Foo Fighters – Run

Katy Perry – Bon Appétit ft. Migos

Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.

KYLE – iSpy ft. Lil Yachty

Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN VIVO

Bruno Mars

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Eminem

U2

MEJOR ARTISTA DE MÚSICA ELECTRÓNICA

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Major Lazer

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

MEJOR ARTISTA ROCK

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Royal Blood

The Killers

U2

MEJOR ARTISTA HIP HOP

Drake

Eminem

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

MEJOR ARTISTA ALTERNATIVO

Imagine Dragons

Lana Del Rey

Lorde

The XX

Thirty Seconds To Mars

MEJORES FANS

Ariana Grande

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

MEJOR ARTISTA PUSH

Hailee Steinfeld

Jon Bellion

Julia Michaels

Kacy Hill

Khalid

KYLE

Noah Cyrus

Petite Meller

Rag’n’Bone Man

SZA

The Head And The Heart

MEJOR ARTISTA WORLD STAGE

Steve Aoki; Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2016

Kings of Leon; Live from Oude Luxor Theatre, Rotterdam 2016

Tomorrowland 2017

DNCE; Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017

The Chainsmokers; Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017

Foo Fighters; Live from Barcelona 2017