Taylor Swift se convierte en la artista con más nominaciones en los Mtv EMA’s

La artista estadounidense Taylor Swift se convirtió en la cantante con más nominaciones en los premios EMA’s de MTV que se celebrarán el próximo 12 de noviembre.
Así lo confirmó el propio portal del canal de música, quienes revelaron el listado de nominados que serán elegidos por el público a través del mismo sitio.
Taylor Swift lidera las nominaciones con seis menciones, que incluyen la de Mejor Video por su hit “Look What You Made Me Do”. Quienes la siguen de cerca son Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran y Kendrick Lamar, con cinco nominaciones y cuatro, los dos últimos.
En tanto, los artistas ganadores serán revelados el domingo 12 de noviembre en una ceremonia transmitida a todo el planeta desde el SSE Arena en Wembley, Londres.
Revisa aquí la lista completa:
Café Tacvba
Caloncho
Mon Laferte
Natalia Lafourcade
Sofia Reyes
J Balvin
Maluma
Morat
Piso 21
Sebastián Yatra
Airbag
Carajo
Indios
Lali
Oriana
Clean Bandit – Rockabye ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
DJ Khaled – Wild Thoughts ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller
Ed Sheeran – Shape of You
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee – Despacito (Remix) ft. Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back
Ariana Grande
Ed Sheeran
Kendrick Lamar
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Rita Ora
Taylor Swift
ZAYN
Dua Lipa
Julia Michaels
Khalid
KYLE
Rag’n’Bone Man
Camila Cabello
Demi Lovato
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
Foo Fighters – Run
Katy Perry – Bon Appétit ft. Migos
Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.
KYLE – iSpy ft. Lil Yachty
Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do
Bruno Mars
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Eminem
U2
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Major Lazer
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Royal Blood
The Killers
U2
Drake
Eminem
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Imagine Dragons
Lana Del Rey
Lorde
The XX
Thirty Seconds To Mars
Ariana Grande
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
Hailee Steinfeld
Jon Bellion
Julia Michaels
Kacy Hill
Khalid
KYLE
Noah Cyrus
Petite Meller
Rag’n’Bone Man
SZA
The Head And The Heart
Steve Aoki; Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2016
Kings of Leon; Live from Oude Luxor Theatre, Rotterdam 2016
Tomorrowland 2017
DNCE; Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017
The Chainsmokers; Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017
Foo Fighters; Live from Barcelona 2017