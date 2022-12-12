Los premios dejaron a "The Banshees of Inisherin" y "Todo en Todas Partes al Mismo Tiempo" como las cintas con mayor número de nominaciones. Asimismo, en las series, NEtflix y HBO Max quedaron empatados.

Durante la tarde de este lunes, la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood comenzó a dar su lista de nominados a la 80 versión de los Globos de Oro, que espera celebrarse el 10 de enero de 2023.

La ceremonia, que volverá a ser televisada luego de que el año pasado no pudiera emitirse como una forma de protestar por tener nuevos miembros en la asociación, se realizará en Beverly Hills, con el comediante Jerrod Carmichael como anfitrión.

Finalmente, la película “The Banshees of Inisherin” del director angloirlandés Martin McDonagh, logró encabezar la entrega de nominaciones con ocho menciones. Por otro lado, le sigue “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, de Dan Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, con seis nominaciones.

Asimismo, “Babylon” y “The Fabelmans” también tomaron un lugar entre los favoritos, con cinco menciones en las categorías cada una.

Con respecto a las series, Netflix y HBO Max empataron con 14 nominaciones en el apartado televisivo, con la quinta temporada de “The Crown” (Netflix), la miniserie “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix) y la segunda entrega de “The White Lotus” (HBO) con 4 candidaturas cada una.

Por otro lado, la comedia “Abbott Elementary” (ABC) fue la producción más nominada con 5 menciones y la serie limitada “Pam and Tommy” y la segunda temporada de la comedia de “Only Murders in the Building”, ambas de la plataforma Hulu, se embolsaron también 4 nominaciones.

Revisa acá a los nuevos nominados a los Globos de Oro 2023

Mejor película dramática

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejor actriz de película dramática

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Olivia Colman, “Empire of Light”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Mejor actor de película dramática

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Hugh Jackman, “The Son”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection”

Mejor película musical o de comedia

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Triangle of Sadness”

Mejor actriz en película musical o comedia

Lesley Manville, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Margot Robbie, “Babylon”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Menu”

Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mejor actor en película musical o comedia

Diego Calva, “Babylon”

Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Adam Driver, “White Noise”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu”

Mejor película animada

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Inu-Oh”

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Turning Red”

Mejor película extranjera

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina, U.S.)

“Close” (Belgium)

“Decision to Leave” (South Korea)

“RRR” (India)

Mejor actriz de reparto

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Dolly de Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”

Carey Mulligan, “She Said”

Mejor actor de reparto

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brad Pitt, “Babylon”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

Mejor Director

James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Mejor guion de película

Todd Field, “Tár”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”

Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, “The Fabelmans”

Mejor guion original

Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Alexandre Desplat, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Women Talking”

Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”

John Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Mejor canción original

“Carolina” by Taylor Swift (“Where the Crawdads Sing”)

“Ciao Papa” by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”)

“Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

“Lift Me Up” by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

“Naatu Naatu” by M.M. Keeravani, Chandrabose (“RRR”)

Series de televisión- drama

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“House of the Dragon”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

Mejor actriz en series de televisión de drama

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Hilary Swank, “Alaska Daily”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Mejor actor en serie de televisión de drama

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”

Diego Luna, “Andor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Mejor serie de televisión musical o comedia

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Wednesday”

Mejor actriz de serie de televisión de comedia o musical

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Mejor actor en serie de comedia o musical

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Mejor serie limitada

“Black Bird”

“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“The Dropout”

“Pam & Tommy”

“The White Lotus”

Mejor actriz en serie limitada

Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”

Julia Roberts, “Gaslit”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Mejor actor en serie limitada

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie limitada

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Niecy Nash, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”

Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada

F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”

Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient”

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Richard Jenkins, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy”

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie musical o de comedia

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Mejor actor de reparto en serie musical o comedia

John Lithgow, “The Old Man”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”

John Turturro, “Severance”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”