Bloguera demuestra lo engañosas que son las calorías

Lucy Mountain, bloguera fitness británica, quiere que dejemos de contar las calorías demostrando con imágenes que también se puede consumir comida chatarra pero en pequeñas cantidades.
Mountain, realiza una comparación entre las porciones de alimentación sana y basura, intentando demostrar que comiendo saludablemente también nos podemos pasar en el límite diario.
Por ejemplo, muestra dos porciones de papas fritas, una con sal y vinagre y otras de vegetales. La porción de papas tradicionales tiene 194 calorías y las chips vegetales, supuestamente más sanas, contiene 217 calorías.
“Uno esperaría que los vegetales tuvieran menos calorías, pero es casi lo mismo. Así que come lo que quieras comer, aunque te vendan lo otro como más sano.”, dice la bloguera.
A continuación, revisa otras de sus comparaciones:
Water vs Water 💦 ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ These 'Touch of Fruit' guys totally got me a couple of months ago when I focusing on trying to get a little bit leaner. I just didn't expect my water to have calories, I felt so betrayed lol.⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ 150 is majorly minor in the grand scheme of things but this is something potentially worth being aware of if:⠀⠀ 1. You're being mindful of your calories for weightloss/weightgain.⠀⠀ 2. You think the Touch Of Fruit is going to taste good. It doesn't. It's like painfully weak juice – the kind your mum would pour for you when you were little. Sorry Volvic.⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ Happy Saturday babies.⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ #theFFF
“El agua con un toque de fruta me encantaba, pero no esperaba que el agua tuviera calorías, me sentí traicionada.”
“Porque algo no contenga gluten o leche no significa que tenga menos calorías o te vaya ayudar a perder peso.”
“La fruta seca es más fácil de comer, pero si quieres perder peso, 300 gramos de fresas frescas te saciarán más.”
Además, la británica mostró en su instagram la variación de calorías en un mismo producto, como por ejemplo: helados, smoothies y ensaladas.
En el caso de los helados, a pesar de que ambos sean dulces, cremosos y del mismo tamaño, tienen una diferencia de 100 calorías aproximadamente.
En el caso de las ensaladas, ambos tienen los mismos ingredientes: palta, queso, crutones y aderezos. Sin embargo, uno tiene 300 calorías más debido a sus cantidades. Tiene más palta, más semillas, más crutones y aderezos en mayor cantidad.
Avocado Salad vs Avocado Salad 🥑⠀ ⠀ Both are the same size, both come with avocado, cheese, croutons and dressing. However the bowl on the right is almost 300 calories more than the bowl on the left.⠀ ⠀ It's easy to look at a salad and just think 'it's just a salad' -⠀ but small variations in the toppings and dressings can dramatically change the nutritional value.⠀ ⠀ Just look at your standard supermarket salad bar like Morrisons – I'd say only 50% of the offering is made up of greens and veggies. The rest is different types of pasta, potato salad, oily dressings and crunchy bacon bits.⠀ ⠀ This, OF COURSE, is absolutely fine. Some days I'll dowse mine in those bacon bits to the point it's actually bacon bits with lettuce on top. But atleast I know where I'm at 💪⠀ ⠀ Anyway my point is, salads are a fantastic way to pack in lots of lavly micros but not all salads are the same. Being aware of the individual components of the meal you're eating AND how it sits in context to the rest of your day will massively help if weight-loss/weight-gain is your goal 💕⠀ ⠀ Here's my tweakz:⠀ ⠀ Left Bowl:⠀ – Mixed salad leaves (100g)⠀ – Avocado (Half)⠀ – Leerdamer Light (20g)⠀ – Sliced Toast (Half piece)⠀ – Homemade Dressing (yoghurt + mustard)⠀ – Toasted Oats (5g)⠀ ⠀ Right Bowl:⠀ – Mixed salad leaves (100g)⠀ – Avocado (Half)⠀ – Parmesan (20g)⠀ – Croutons (25g)⠀ – Caesar Dressing (2 tbsp)⠀ – Sunflower Seeds (15g)⠀ ⠀ ⠀ (Lil tip: Most of the Pret salads are higher in calories than the sandwiches. F. Y. I.) 🌝🌝🌝 ⠀ ⠀ #theFFF #theFFFeed @thefffeed
En el caso de los batidos o smoothies, se conocen por ser saludables pero dependiendo de los ingredientes que se compongan pueden tener hasta 300 calorías de diferencia.
El primero tiene como ingredientes leche de almendras y una proteína. Este corresponde al más saludable. Sin embargo, los demás se les agregaron frutas, miel y semillas. Todos ingredientes sanos pero en distintas cantidades.