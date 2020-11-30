Nacional
Revisa todos los ganadores de las elecciones primarias 2020 para gobernadores y alcaldes
por Diego Vera
La jornada del domingo se realizaron las elecciones primarias para gobernadores en las 16 regiones del país y para las elecciones municipales en 36 comunas de Chile. Revisa aquí todos los ganadores:
Gobernadores
Arica y Parinacota: JORGE DIAZ IBARRA (DC) por Unidad Constituyente.
Tarapacá:
-JOSE MIGUEL CARVAJAL GALLARDO (COMUNES) por el Frente Amplio.
-MARCO ANTONIO PEREZ BARRIA (independiente) por Unidad Constituyente.
-JORGE ANDRES RAMON FISTONIC GLASINOVIC (UDI) por Chile Vamos.
Antofagasta:
-RICARDO HERIBERTO DIAZ CORTES (independiente) por Unidad Constituyente.
-MARCO ANTONIO DIAZ MUÑOZ (RN) por Chile Vamos.
Atacama:
-CARLO PEZO CORREA (independiente) por Unidad Constituyente.
-FERNANDO ALFONSO GHIGLINO PIZARRO (RN) por Chile Vamos.
Coquimbo:
-RICARDO CIFUENTES LILLO (DC) por Unidad Constituyente.
-MARCO ANTONIO SULANTAY OLIVARES (UDI) por Chile Vamos.
Valparaíso:
-RODRIGO EDUARDO ALEXIS MUNDACA CABRERA (independiente) por el Frente Amplio.
-ALDO VALLE ACEVEDO (independiente) por Unidad Constituyente.
Metropolitana:
-KARINA LORETTA OLIVA PEREZ (Comunes) del Frente Amplio.
-CLAUDIO ORREGO LARRAIN (DC) por Unidad Constituyente.
O’Higgins: PABLO SILVA AMAYA (PS) por Unidad Constituyente.
Maule:
-CRISTINA BRAVO CASTRO (DC) por Unidad Constituyente.
-GEORGE BORDACHAR SOTOMAYOR (RN) por Chile Vamos.
Ñuble: OSCAR CRISOSTOMO LLANOS (PS) por Unidad Constituyente.
Bío Bío: ERIC AEDO JELDRES (DC) por Unidad Constituyente.
La Araucanía:
-EUGENIO TUMA ZEDAN (PPD) por Unidad Constituyente
-MARIA SOLEDAD IRRIBARRA ESPINOZA (PEV) por Ecologistas e independientes.
Los Ríos:
-LUIS CUVERTINO GOMEZ (PS) por Unidad Constituyente.
-MARIA JOSE GATICA BERTIN (RN) por Chile Vamos.
Los Lagos:
-JAIME SALVADOR SAEZ QUIROZ (RD) del Frente Amplio.
-PATRICIO VALLESPIN LOPEZ (DC) por Unidad Constituyente.
Aysén:
-ANDREA MACIAS PALMA (PS) por Unidad Constituyente.
-RAUL EDUARDO RUDOLPHI ALTANER (RN) por Chile Vamos.
Magallanes: JORGE MAURICIO FLIES AÑON (independiente) por Unidad Constituyente.
Alcaldes
Antofagasta: ROBERTO CARLOS SOTO ALBALLAY (UDI) por Chile Vamos.
Cerrillos: ALEJANDRO ISIDORO ALMENDARES CALDERON (independiente) por Chile Vamos.
Chiguayante: XIMENA MARTINA LARENAS HENRIQUEZ (independiente) por Ecologistas e independientes.
Chillán Viejo: RODRIGO ANTONIO ARZOLA HELO (independiente) por Chile Vamos.
Coltauco: FELIX ANDRES SANCHEZ VERGARA (RN) por Chile Vamos.
Concón: JORGE ANTONIO VALDOVINOS GOMEZ (independiente) por Chile Vamos.
Copiapó: MAXIMILIANO ALBERTO BARRIONUEVO GARCIA (independiente) por Chile Vamos.
Coquimbo: PEDRO ANTONIO CASTILLO CASTILLO (UDI) por Chile Vamos.
Corral: JESICA BARRIENTOS DURAN (Evópoli) por Chile Vamos.
Coyhaique: EUGENIO ALEJANDRO CANALES CANALES (independiente) por Chile Vamos.
Curicó: MACARENA PONS PORCILE (independiente) por Chile Vamos.
Iquique: DANIELA CECILIA SOLARI VEGA (independiente) por Chile Vamos.
La Cisterna: PATRICIA ACEVEDO GONZALEZ (UDI) por Chile Vamos.
Lo Barnechea: JUAN CRISTOBAL LIRA IBAÑEZ (UDI) por Chile Vamos.
Lonquimay: JOSE GUIDO BARRIA OYARZUN (independiente) por Chile Vamos.
Machalí: HECTOR LABBE VALENZUELA (UDI) por Chile Vamos.
Maipú:
-TOMAS VODANOVIC ESCUDERO (RD) del Frente Amplio.
-VIVIANA SOLEDAD DELGADO RIQUELME (independiente) por Ecologistas e independientes.
Navidad: GONZALO ALBERTO ORTEGA PRIETO (UDI) por Chile Vamos.
Padre las Casas: RAUL ROBERTO HENRIQUEZ BURGOS (RN) por Chile Vamos.
Paine: RODRIGO CONTRERAS GUTIERREZ (UDI) por Chile Vamos.
Panquehue: MARGARITA ANDREA VELEZ MALGUE (UDI) por Chile Vamos.
Putaendo: VERONICA ALEJANDRA BARRERA ALFARO (CS) del Frente Amplio.
Quilpué: VALERIA ANDREA MELIPILLAN FIGUEROA (CS) del Frente Amplio.
Quinta Normal:
-JUAN PABLO SANHUEZA TORTELLA (Comunes) del Frente Amplio.
-FELIPE MORA MORGADO (UDI) por Chile Vamos.
Requínoa: MARIA VICTORIA CAVIERES PAIVA (UDI) por Chile Vamos.
San Javier: WILLIAMS VALENZUELA VILLALOBOS (Evópoli) por Chile Vamos.
San Miguel: ERIKA PAULINA MARTINEZ OSORIO (independiente) por Chile Vamos.
San Pedro de la Paz: JUAN PABLO SPOERER BRITO (Evópoli) por Chile Vamos.
Santo Domingo: DINO PAOLO LOTITO FLORES (RN) por Chile Vamos.
Temuco:
-DANIEL SCHMIDT MC LACHLAN (independiente) por Chile Vamos.
-JESSICA ALEJANDRA MENDEZ CANAVES (PEV) por Ecologistas e independientes.
Tiltil:
-LUIS ANDRES VALENZUELA CRUZAT (RD) del Frente Amplio.
-EVA VARGAS ABURTO (independiente) por Chile Vamos.
Vallenar: PEDRO PABLO OGALDE MENESES (independiente) por Chile Vamos.
Valparaíso: CARLOS EDUARDO BANNEN GONZALEZ (UDI) por Chile Vamos.
Villa Alemana: CRISTIAN ALEJANDRO LUNA SALINAS (independiente) por el Frente Amplio.
Viña del Mar: MACARENA CAROLINA RIPAMONTI SERRANO (RD) del Frente Amplio.
Vitacura: CAMILA MERINO CATALAN (Evópoli) por Chile Vamos.