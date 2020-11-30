La jornada del domingo se realizaron las elecciones primarias para gobernadores en las 16 regiones del país y para las elecciones municipales en 36 comunas de Chile. Revisa aquí todos los ganadores:

Gobernadores

Arica y Parinacota: JORGE DIAZ IBARRA (DC) por Unidad Constituyente.

Tarapacá:

-JOSE MIGUEL CARVAJAL GALLARDO (COMUNES) por el Frente Amplio.
-MARCO ANTONIO PEREZ BARRIA (independiente) por Unidad Constituyente.
-JORGE ANDRES RAMON FISTONIC GLASINOVIC (UDI) por Chile Vamos.

Antofagasta:
-RICARDO HERIBERTO DIAZ CORTES (independiente) por Unidad Constituyente.
-MARCO ANTONIO DIAZ MUÑOZ (RN) por Chile Vamos.

Atacama:

-CARLO PEZO CORREA (independiente) por Unidad Constituyente.
-FERNANDO ALFONSO GHIGLINO PIZARRO (RN) por Chile Vamos.

Coquimbo:

-RICARDO CIFUENTES LILLO (DC) por Unidad Constituyente.
-MARCO ANTONIO SULANTAY OLIVARES (UDI) por Chile Vamos.

Valparaíso:

-RODRIGO EDUARDO ALEXIS MUNDACA CABRERA (independiente) por el Frente Amplio.
-ALDO VALLE ACEVEDO (independiente) por Unidad Constituyente.

Metropolitana:

-KARINA LORETTA OLIVA PEREZ (Comunes) del Frente Amplio.
-CLAUDIO ORREGO LARRAIN (DC) por Unidad Constituyente.

O’Higgins: PABLO SILVA AMAYA (PS) por Unidad Constituyente.

Maule:
-CRISTINA BRAVO CASTRO (DC) por Unidad Constituyente.
-GEORGE BORDACHAR SOTOMAYOR (RN) por Chile Vamos.

Ñuble: OSCAR CRISOSTOMO LLANOS (PS) por Unidad Constituyente.

Bío Bío: ERIC AEDO JELDRES (DC) por Unidad Constituyente.

La Araucanía:

-EUGENIO TUMA ZEDAN (PPD) por Unidad Constituyente

-MARIA SOLEDAD IRRIBARRA ESPINOZA (PEV) por Ecologistas e independientes.

Los Ríos:

-LUIS CUVERTINO GOMEZ (PS) por Unidad Constituyente.
-MARIA JOSE GATICA BERTIN (RN) por Chile Vamos.

Los Lagos:
-JAIME SALVADOR SAEZ QUIROZ (RD) del Frente Amplio.
-PATRICIO VALLESPIN LOPEZ (DC) por Unidad Constituyente.

Aysén:

-ANDREA MACIAS PALMA (PS) por Unidad Constituyente.
-RAUL EDUARDO RUDOLPHI ALTANER (RN) por Chile Vamos.

Magallanes: JORGE MAURICIO FLIES AÑON (independiente) por Unidad Constituyente.

Alcaldes

Antofagasta: ROBERTO CARLOS SOTO ALBALLAY (UDI) por Chile Vamos.

Cerrillos: ALEJANDRO ISIDORO ALMENDARES CALDERON (independiente) por Chile Vamos.

Chiguayante: XIMENA MARTINA LARENAS HENRIQUEZ (independiente) por Ecologistas e independientes.

Chillán Viejo: RODRIGO ANTONIO ARZOLA HELO (independiente) por Chile Vamos.

Coltauco: FELIX ANDRES SANCHEZ VERGARA (RN) por Chile Vamos.

Concón: JORGE ANTONIO VALDOVINOS GOMEZ (independiente) por Chile Vamos.

Copiapó: MAXIMILIANO ALBERTO BARRIONUEVO GARCIA (independiente) por Chile Vamos.

Coquimbo: PEDRO ANTONIO CASTILLO CASTILLO (UDI) por Chile Vamos.

Corral: JESICA BARRIENTOS DURAN (Evópoli) por Chile Vamos.

Coyhaique: EUGENIO ALEJANDRO CANALES CANALES (independiente) por Chile Vamos.

Curicó: MACARENA PONS PORCILE (independiente) por Chile Vamos.

Iquique: DANIELA CECILIA SOLARI VEGA (independiente) por Chile Vamos.

La Cisterna: PATRICIA ACEVEDO GONZALEZ (UDI) por Chile Vamos.

Lo Barnechea: JUAN CRISTOBAL LIRA IBAÑEZ (UDI) por Chile Vamos.

Lonquimay: JOSE GUIDO BARRIA OYARZUN (independiente) por Chile Vamos.

Machalí: HECTOR LABBE VALENZUELA (UDI) por Chile Vamos.

Maipú:

-TOMAS VODANOVIC ESCUDERO (RD) del Frente Amplio.
-VIVIANA SOLEDAD DELGADO RIQUELME (independiente) por Ecologistas e independientes.

Navidad: GONZALO ALBERTO ORTEGA PRIETO (UDI) por Chile Vamos.

Padre las Casas: RAUL ROBERTO HENRIQUEZ BURGOS (RN) por Chile Vamos.

Paine: RODRIGO CONTRERAS GUTIERREZ (UDI) por Chile Vamos.

Panquehue: MARGARITA ANDREA VELEZ MALGUE (UDI) por Chile Vamos.

Putaendo: VERONICA ALEJANDRA BARRERA ALFARO (CS) del Frente Amplio.

Quilpué: VALERIA ANDREA MELIPILLAN FIGUEROA (CS) del Frente Amplio.

Quinta Normal:

-JUAN PABLO SANHUEZA TORTELLA (Comunes) del Frente Amplio.

-FELIPE MORA MORGADO (UDI) por Chile Vamos.

Requínoa: MARIA VICTORIA CAVIERES PAIVA (UDI) por Chile Vamos.

San Javier: WILLIAMS VALENZUELA VILLALOBOS (Evópoli) por Chile Vamos.

San Miguel: ERIKA PAULINA MARTINEZ OSORIO (independiente) por Chile Vamos.

San Pedro de la Paz: JUAN PABLO SPOERER BRITO (Evópoli) por Chile Vamos.

Santo Domingo: DINO PAOLO LOTITO FLORES (RN) por Chile Vamos.

Temuco:

-DANIEL SCHMIDT MC LACHLAN (independiente) por Chile Vamos.

-JESSICA ALEJANDRA MENDEZ CANAVES (PEV) por Ecologistas e independientes.

Tiltil:

-LUIS ANDRES VALENZUELA CRUZAT (RD) del Frente Amplio.

-EVA VARGAS ABURTO (independiente) por Chile Vamos.

Vallenar: PEDRO PABLO OGALDE MENESES (independiente) por Chile Vamos.

Valparaíso: CARLOS EDUARDO BANNEN GONZALEZ (UDI) por Chile Vamos.

Villa Alemana: CRISTIAN ALEJANDRO LUNA SALINAS (independiente) por el Frente Amplio.

Viña del Mar: MACARENA CAROLINA RIPAMONTI SERRANO (RD) del Frente Amplio.

Vitacura: CAMILA MERINO CATALAN (Evópoli) por Chile Vamos.