Youtuber estuvo a punto de morir: se realiz贸 reducci贸n de est贸mago pesando s贸lo 50 kilos

It got super hot today so I took the chance to wear the angel shirt my cute friend @amber_kohaku_chan sent me for my Birthday! 鉂わ笍 Skirt: #lizlisa Socks: #fancysurprise shoes: #ankrouge P.S: Location is a steak house! 馃挄 Me and @manasenpai went there for lunch and I had 300g of rump steak 馃憖

A post shared by Venus Angelic (@venus_angelic) on Apr 26, 2018 at 5:01pm PDT