El triste mensaje de exnovia de Avicii: "Despiértenme cuando todo termine..."

‚ÄúCome on babe, don‚Äôt give up on us. Choose me, and I‚Äôll show you love.‚ÄĚ Those are lyrics from a song Tim wrote for me. I wish I could have lived up to them. For the two years we were together, he was my closest confidante, and my best friend. Now I can‚Äôt look at Bear without knowing I‚Äôll never see his face again. I‚Äôm still collecting my thoughts and thank you for all your kind words and texts. Wake me up when it‚Äôs all over, because I don‚Äôt want it to be real ūüíĒ #ripavicii #avicii @avicii

A post shared by Emily Goldberg (@emilygoldberg89) on Apr 20, 2018 at 2:24pm PDT