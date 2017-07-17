Bloguera comparte su "antes y después" para demostrar que el peso es sólo un número

Publicado por
Katie Scarlett Lolas es una bloguera fitness de Australia que disfruta recomendar sus ejercicios y alimentación a sus cerca de 75 mil seguidores.
La joven se ejercita con telas, ejercicios de musculación (como planchas y abdominales), pesas, yoga, running y decenas de prácticas deportivas más. También muestra sus saludables comidas, caracterizadas por poseer grandes porciones de ensaladas y alimentos ricos en proteínas.
Sin embargo, en esta oportunidad Katie no llamó la atención por su estilo de vida, sino que por una serie de fotos en la que demuestra que obteniendo más peso, puede lucir más delgada y tonificada. “Tu condición física es 100% mental. Tu cuerpo irá hacia donde tu mente lo empuje. Es hora de deshacerse de las escalas y dejar de pensar que el peso es relevante para el éxito”, escribe en una de las imágenes.
La bloguera además recomienda a las mujeres a “atreverse” a incorporarse al levantamiento de pesas. “Muchas tienen miedo de volverse demasiado vouminosas (…) es bueno tener músculos y sentirse fuerte. Cada una tiene una cantidad de peso que levantar determinada y una forma de entrenar distinta”, opina.
“Solía estar obsesionada con estar “flaca” pero ahora aprecio ser fuerte. Construir músculo y mejorar mi salud y condición física es increíblemente satisfactorio, tanto mental como físicamente”, opina en otra publicación.
So many women I speak to are afraid to lift weights because they are worried about getting bulky 😑 and by that, they generally mean gaining a significant amount of muscle mass 🙈. You have to remember though that it doesn’t happen overnight, and girls who carry a lot of muscle have likely worked really hard for it! It honestly depends on the individual though, her body type, previous training history, what type of strength training she is doing, how often she is training, how much she is eating etc etc. I love having muscles and looking and feeling strong, but there is 100% a level of leanness that is beyond what I’d want for myself. That’s OK. It doesn’t mean there’s anything wrong with that body type. It’s just not for me. Similarly, my body type might not be someone else’s preference. It might be considered too “bulky,” too lean, too curvy, too soft, or too firm for someone else. That’s all OK. We don’t determine what someone else should want their body to look like. You need to figure out what works for you and your body type. Lifting weights has assisted me to tone-up, build strength, gain weight and confidence 😏💪. Don’t be afraid to give it a go, you'll be surprised by the benefits 😘 #bbgstronger #screwthescales
I used to be obsessed with being “skinny” but now I appreciate being strong. Building muscle and improving my health and fitness is incredibly satisfying, both mentally and physically. It translates perseverance and strength into many other aspects of my life. My only regret is that I hadn’t started this journey sooner, but I’m grateful that I ever did. If you haven’t already and you want to, start today. I promise you there’s no better time x #screwthescales #transformationtuesday
Sometimes I hesitate before posting a progress picture because I can be so damn hard on myself. Today I felt like I hadn’t made substantial enough progress to share anything with you. But I reminded myself that this is not a race. I am not in competition with anyone and I should be proud of my journey and the progress I HAVE made. Progress is progress, no matter how small and maintaining an active lifestyle alongside full-time work, family and planning a wedding is what I’m consciously choosing to celebrate today 💪❤️#transformationtuesday #screwthescale #bbg2017
Love yourself enough to start today. If becoming stronger, fitter and healthier is something you want, stop waiting for next Monday, your birthday, a new years resolution. Your time is now. Start today. Starting was the best decision I ever made. I had no idea what I was doing and I didn’t need to either because I learnt along the way and I’m here to tell you that you will too. I’ve learnt to love myself, imperfections and all. I’ve learnt that weight is just a number that doesn’t define me. I’ve learnt that perseverance is key and you don’t need to be an expert to make real change. I’ve made friends. Real-life friends, online friends. I’ve connected with people who have inspired me, taught me and pushed me to grow and change. Start today. Start today and don’t stop. You’ll figure it out along the way, and just know that it will be worth it ❤️ #bbg2017 #screwthescale
Don’t be hard on yourself. Goodness only knows I need to be kinder to myself sometimes 😅. Progress is progress, no matter how small and if you’re maintaining your current shape – good on you, because that’s a great accomplishment too💪. Especially if you’re anything like me and have a life that doesn’t completely revolve around a fitness schedule – having a full-time job and family is tough! Recognise your efforts, reward yourself, don’t compare (I know it’s hard, but we have to try not to) and always, always keep going. I promise you that perseverance will diminish doubt ❤️#bbg2017
Sometimes we win and sometimes we LEARN. I have learnt that abs aren't everything and my health and positive body image is 🔑. I have learnt that progress takes time and perseverance means getting out of bed and getting my workout in even when I don't want to 👊. I have learnt that comparison makes you feel either inferior or superior and neither feeling is useful, so I must focus on my own journey and celebrate each success 💪. I have learnt that sometimes we win and sometimes we LEARN. Learn to look for the positives – there is always something to be grateful for 🙏❤️😘
Una sencilla rutina para estar saludable y en forma
El medio dedicado a contenido de salud, Prevention, publicó una sencilla rutina de la entrenadora Heidi Powell, coautora de Transformación Extrema: Pérdida de peso permanente en 21 días.
Se trata de superseries que debes hacer sólo tres días a la semana que, de seguro, te ayudarán a bajar unas 10 libras (4,53 kilos) en menos de un mes, maximizando tu capacidad de quemar grasa.
Día 1
La primera jornada consiste en entrenar la parte inferior del cuerpo, haciendo tres series de lo siguiente 15 veces cada una.
Agacharse: Párate firmemente con los pies a la misma altura de los hombros, con los brazos doblados hacia arriba sosteniendo un peso leve. Empuja las caderas hacia atrás y doble las rodillas, bajando su cuerpo lo más que puedas. Para volver a subir, debes afirmarte de los talones, procurando no sufrir ningún tipo de lesión.
Levantamiento de pierna muerta: Párate con los pies a la altura de las caderas, mientras mantienes las rodillas ligeramente flectadas y los pesos en las manos, sobre los muslos. Inclínate hacia adelante, dejando los muslos atrás, bajando el torso hasta que esté casi paralelo a la superficie, manteniendo las pesas cercanas a las piernas. Luego, debes invertir el movimiento, volviendo a tu estado anterior y volver a empezar.
Día 2
El segundo día tienes que repetir estos ejercicios 3 veces y en 15 oportunidades y trabajarás el torso.
Solo brazos: Párate procurando que tus pies estén a la misma altura que el borde de tus caderas, con el brazo derecho doblado, sosteniendo el peso sobre el mismo hombro. Tu brazo izquierdo debe quedar inmóvil. Empuja tu brazo derecho hacia el cielo, hasta que esté recto, sin mover el otro. Para volver a empezar debes bajar el brazo.
Fila encorvada: Párate con los pies a la misma medida que tus hombros y ten las rodillas levemente dobladas, con pesas en ambas manos. Con la espalda plana, has de tu cadera una bisagra. Tras lo anterior, empuja las pesas hacia los lados, presionando tus omóplatos. Para volver a empezar, deja las pesas en la posición anterior.
Día 3
Este día trabajaras todo tu cuerpo solo si realizas en 3 ocasiones la rutina. También se repiten 15 veces.
Salto alternado: Estando de pie, da un paso adelante con tu pierna derecha y dobla ambas rodillas para bajar de una vez. Salta y cambia de piernas alternadamente, cuidando no lastimarte. Así, quedarás con tu pie izquierdo tocando el suelo con toda su superficie.
Propulsor: Párate con los pies a la altura de tus caderas, ocupado de mantener los brazos doblados hacia arriba, con las pesas en las manos sobre los hombros. Empuja las caderas hacia atrás, flectando las rodillas hasta bajar lo más que puedas, quedando en cuclillas. Sube, levantando las pesas hasta que tus brazos estén rectos hacia el cielo . Debes bajar las pesas y volver a empezar.