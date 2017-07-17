Bloguera comparte su "antes y después" para demostrar que el peso es sólo un número

So many women I speak to are afraid to lift weights because they are worried about getting bulky 😑 and by that, they generally mean gaining a significant amount of muscle mass 🙈. You have to remember though that it doesn’t happen overnight, and girls who carry a lot of muscle have likely worked really hard for it! It honestly depends on the individual though, her body type, previous training history, what type of strength training she is doing, how often she is training, how much she is eating etc etc. I love having muscles and looking and feeling strong, but there is 100% a level of leanness that is beyond what I’d want for myself. That’s OK. It doesn’t mean there’s anything wrong with that body type. It’s just not for me. Similarly, my body type might not be someone else’s preference. It might be considered too “bulky,” too lean, too curvy, too soft, or too firm for someone else. That’s all OK. We don’t determine what someone else should want their body to look like. You need to figure out what works for you and your body type. Lifting weights has assisted me to tone-up, build strength, gain weight and confidence 😏💪. Don’t be afraid to give it a go, you'll be surprised by the benefits 😘 #bbgstronger #screwthescales

